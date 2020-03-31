[Author's Note: We have not been able to confirm this case, but are working on getting more information and will update when we do have the information. Editor's Note: No mention of a case in Grant County was listed in the just received Update from the state.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

It appears that a person went to Silver Health Care and was tested positive for COVID-19, according to Gila Regional Medical Center Chief Quality and Compliance Officer, Tanya Carroccio.

"This is what we have been preparing for, with our fantastic group of physicians and nurses and staff members on board with our preparations," Carroccio said.

She would neither confirm nor deny that the person had been admitted to the hospital.

"I don't think it will be the last one," Carroccio warned. "If you have symptoms, such a fever, a cough and shortness of breath and you plan to drive to the ER, please call the hospital ahead of time, so staff can be ready. If you have difficulty breathing or significant shortness of breath, call 911."

State District 28 Sen. Gabriel Ramos sent out this alert:

"I have just been alerted that Grant County now has a presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 or Coronavirus. This virus is changing all of our lives across the entire state. It is imperative that we practice social distancing, washing our hands, and cleaning and disinfecting objects which we touch often. I know many of you have been keeping yourselves at home, but many of you are not. I encourage everyone to please stay home if you don't need to go out."

1-800 Numbers You Might Need.

Health Hotline

1-855-600-3453

Information Hotline

1-833-551-0518

Senior Food Hotline

1-800-432-2080

Each of these phone lines is staffed with individuals who have the most up to date information. If you know someone who is having issues with getting tested for Covid-19, have their primary care physician call the HEALTH HOTLINE (1-855-600-3453). There is a PHYSICIANS ONLY option on this line that will assist with helping your primary care physician find a testing center for you.

HELPFUL LINKS

State of New Mexico website

NM Department of Health COVID-19 website