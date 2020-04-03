By Hallie Richwine

In the live-streamed press conference on April 3, 2020, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke to New Mexicans about what is being done to keep as many of us healthy as possible. "Given our health care issues and aging population this is a high risk state and we need to do more to protect our families," Lujan Grisham said.

Secretary of Health Kathy Kunkel explained there are currently sixty sites that are able to conduct COVID-19 testing, and forty-four of those sites were active in twenty-two counties today. Kunkel said the testing sites are listed on the website and those without access to the internet can call the hotline at 1-855-600-3453. "The Department of Health meets every day to determine if there are hot spots to open up additional sites," Kunkel said. She said nursing homes and pueblos have been utilizing testing now that the criteria has lessened. "Of course, with increased testing there is more work in laboratories, and we are working with labs to increase traffic."

"Many are well aware of the challenges we are facing to obtain resources," Lujan Grisham said. "It is true that the state to state effort to treat patients is competitive." She said the system is not working for anyone anywhere and wants New Mexicans to remember their behavior helps mitigate these issues. The Department of Health is working to identify hot spots to help with community containment strategies.

The Governor has the ability to call on National Guardsmen and explained there will be regional work with the Army Corps of Engineers to transform existing facilities into step-down facilities to take some strain off hospitals. The hope is to be able to effectively respond to the continuing crisis as it unfolds.

Lujan Grisham is proud of New Mexican companies for reaching out to help with manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Once the companies obtain federal approval the Department of Health will help form partnerships so the items can be utilized by health care workers.

Dr. David Scrace spoke about the infection rate by county by looking at the amount of cases per 100,000. He noted that the upper northwest counties of New Mexico are the ones with the most cases. “There are reasons why New Mexico is at risk for a higher rate of death.” He noted the rapidly aging population, percentage of New Mexicans with liver disease or cirrhosis, and those with diabetes as high risk factors.

Scrace has reviewed projected numbers of cases to determine how many hospital beds, critical care beds, and ventilators are needed. He mentioned the growth rate slowing and credited social distancing, The Medical Advisory Team for COVID-19 response continues to monitor the spread. “Unlike most disasters we still have weeks of warning,” he said. “We monitor the model for the surge, not the peak, which will be mid-April to the end of May.” Scrace said the surge will differ from area to area and delaying the surge is what reduces the height of the peak. Scrace said more information about ventilators, how they work, and how these machines save our lives will be available shortly.

Lujan Grisham explained the twofold challenge of getting access to life-saving equipment and having New Mexicans do their part. While she continues to negotiate for gloves and masks, she is asking that New Mexicans do their part to stay healthy and out of the hospital. She said the formal orders to Stay at Home are now in place until April 30, 2020.

“It makes sense to maintain school closures, it is clear to keep doing this work,” she said. “We may change the way in which folks can go into the stores. People are still going in crowds. I know we need groceries and personal items.” She said she will do anything to protect New Mexicans, families, and health care workers and first responders. “Anything that does that is on the table.”

People have asked why there hasn’t been an order restricting congregations over Holy Week and the Easter holiday. While she thanked faith-based communities for altering the way they congregate, she said to remember that home is holy and that congregations are unsafe for elderly parishioners who are at higher risk.

Lujan Grisham then addressed frequently asked questions. The first was about whether or not to wear masks. "Masks don’t prevent us from getting or spreading COVID-19, but it may be a mitigating strategy."

"The virus can be spread by asymptomatic people. Not just in droplets, but in air. The mask can be a prudent strategy, but we cannot use medical grade masks. We are hoping the Center for Disease Control (CDC) will come out with guidance, like using multiple layers of cotton. When that is vetted through the CDC guidelines, we will put that on the site," Kunkel said.

"I do not want any New Mexican that is not a healthcare worker to buy a mask. If you are interested in helping mitigate, use non-medical masks," Lujan Grisham said. If you want to volunteer time or service, go to nm.gov, and to make donations go to alltogethernownm.org. "When we all work together we can take a terrible situation and make it meaningful. We will plan, prepare, and refuse to be panicked." She reminded everyone that New Mexicans have made a social contract with each other to minimize hospitalizations and deaths.

For health related resources, use the hotline at 1-855-600-3453 or go to cv.nmhealth.org; for information use the info line at 1-833-551-0518 and refer to the newmexico.gov website.

"I want to promote that this weekend I need you to stay home, it’s really important," Lujan Grisham said.

The Department of Health will roll out more detailed case information as data is collected; Kunkel and Scrace both recommend referring to the website as updated information is made available.