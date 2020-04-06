facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

Late in the day on April 1, a Chino Mines employee notified the company about having tested positive for COVID-19. This employee was last at work the morning of March 26. The employees who were identified as having close contact with this individual were immediately directed to self-quarantine. The office area where this employee worked was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. The workforce was notified of the positive case early on April 2.

On April 3, Freeport-McMoRan was notified by health-care providers that other employees were tested and some may have been exhibiting symptoms. Upon learning this, the company immediately sent a communication to employees stating that they should go home immediately if feeling ill and stressed the importance of adhering to recommended social distancing guidelines.

Since then, the company has learned of two additional employees who tested positive for COVID-19 after having contact with the initial employee. The company worked with the New Mexico Department of Health to help ensure those who may have had contact with these individuals were notified.

As always, the health and safety of Freeport employees, their families and our community is the top priority, the company said in a news release. "We remain vigilant in our efforts to protect our workforce and continue to act on daily guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, our company Medical Director and local and state public health agencies to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus." 

These efforts – many of which began in mid-March – include social distancing, enhancing cleaning protocols, staggering shift changes and requiring those who can work from home to do so. This week, in addition to verbally screening all visitors, "we will begin conducting temperature checks. We also continue to emphasize the importance of staying home if ill and adjusted our pay and leave practices weeks ago to support this."

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

New classified for Silver City church seeking office manager.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110