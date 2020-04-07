facebook-24x24

  • Home
  • News
  • Front Page News Articles
  • Governor, Department of Health answer questions from faith-based communities on COVID-19 precautions to limit gatherings

Details
Category: Front Page News

SANTA FE – New Mexico's faith-based organizations, working together with schools, businesses, healthcare systems, and state, local and tribal health departments, play an important role in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially among high-risk populations.

With Passover and Holy Week approaching and Ramadan soon after that, the following questions and answers are intended to help faith leaders keep their communities together while abiding by the state's public health orders:

Q: How can we hold a religious ceremony and still adhere to social distancing and crowd sizes?

A: Livestream your service and make sure members understand they should not attend in person. Viewers can send a comment via the online/livestream platform or an email or text to let you know they were watching. This also may involve permission or guidance about the use of electronic devices at times when that practice is usually not permitted, such as Jewish Sabbath.

Consider a "drive-in" service so people can participate separately, yet together. Attendees can drive up in their cars, park and watch the video service on their cellphones or on a giant screen while listening via a radio station.
​Email the bulletin and song lyrics ahead of time.
​Do not pass offering plates, communion or anything else from car to car.
Q: We don't have Internet access in our church, so we can't livestream. What should we do?

A: Both Facebook and YouTube have options that will allow you to pre-record, load, and schedule a video of your service to start at a certain time. This provides a similar feel of a livestream but does not require you to broadcast live with WiFi from your building. This article has tips on setting up your video.

Q: My congregation has a lot of members without computers or internet access. What can we do for them?

A: Mailed newsletters, pre-recorded messages from trusted leaders on a designated call-in telephone number, and printed copies of daily teaching guides will help you stay connected to those without internet access.

Q: We have text study, prayer groups and other small groups that are used to meeting regularly. How do we preserve those groups?

A: Livestream small group meetings. Encourage members to get together on a video call using services like Facebook Live, Google Hangouts, GoTo Meeting and Zoom.

Q: I am planning a funeral. How can I include as many people as possible while still adhering to social distancing and crowd size requirements?

A: Livestream the funeral so people can attend remotely. Immediate family may be there in person while others participate from home. Include live chat for those who may not have a webcam at home but still want to be involved. Use email and other digital means to distribute the funeral program, written eulogy, and family photos and videos.

Q: A member of our faith-based community has tested positive for COVID-19. What should we do now?

A: Coordinate with the Department of Health. If you learn of the positive test from the member of your faith-based community, immediately call the Health Department's coronavirus hotline at 1-855-600-3453. You will receive guidance on what to do next, which may include tracing the contacts of that person. The Health Department may also recommend a short-term closure to allow time for the local health officials to gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 situation.
Consult with health officials on decisions regarding group activities.
Close off areas used by the ill person. If possible, wait up to 24 hours before beginning cleaning and disinfection. Open outside doors and windows to increase air circulation.
Clean and disinfect all areas (e.g., offices, bathrooms, and common areas) used by the ill person, focusing especially on frequently touched surfaces.
Q: How can we best serve members of our faith-based community who may be more impacted socially or economically?

A: Leverage existing ministries and activities. Pivot your church's ongoing ministry efforts in new ways that address the needs created by COVID-19. Rather than starting from scratch, begin with what your church is already doing to serve others.
Identify your church's current ministries and activities that could be used to help address the impact of the COVID-19.
Use existing communications methods and programs to instill hope in response to concerns about COVID-19.
Care for people's spiritual, emotional, physical, social, and safety needs.
Consider ways your church helps bring calm and encouragement to stressful situations; comfort worries over COVID-19.
Ensure the fair distribution of resources so vulnerable groups don't fall through the cracks amid the current public health crisis.

 

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

New classified for Silver City church seeking office manager.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110