Silver Consolidated School District would like to thank the parents and community members for their patience in the first day of the distribution of the instructional packets for our students. Because of increased numbers of the request for paper packets and parents who were unable to make today's times, the District is offering a drive thru pickup in the rear parking lot of the Board Office at 2810 North Swan Street from 5:00 – 7:00PM on Wednesday, April 8. Signs will be posted directing drivers to the correct pick up location and those who are picking up for multiple students can drive thru any line and an individual will assist in the distribution of all materials for your student(s). To make the process flow smoothly, we ask that parents have the following information ready for assistance in the pickup procedures:

1. Student(s) Grade Level for Grades 1-8
2. For HS Students: List of Subjects the Student is currently taking
a. Please consult your student on the Subjects he or she is taking as the packets are based by content area in the following areas: ELA, Math, Science, Social Studies, Career and Tech Ed (CTE) and Electives (ex. Art, Band, etc.)

NOTE: For parents who have been contacted by our Special Education Department, your supplies and materials will also be available in the same time slot for pickup.

Packets are not based by building, but by grade level or subject areas your student is currently enrolled. The activities in the packet are being done districtwide and mirror the online learning that is occurring for students currently using Google Classroom.

For Cliff Families: Please contact the administration as they are coordinating efforts with families to assist in a variety of activities.

