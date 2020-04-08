Update includes three additional deaths related to COVID-19

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 72 additional positive tests for COVID-19.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

20 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

15 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

Those cases are:

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now 16.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 865 positive tests for COVID-19. The case numbers reported Tuesday, April 7, included one duplicate in Bernalillo County. The error has been corrected and is reflected in today's total COVID-19 New Mexico cases:

Bernalillo County: 325

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 16

Cibola County: 16

Curry County: 8

Doña Ana County: 39

Eddy County: 6

Grant County: 4

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 2

McKinley County: 70

Otero County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 7

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 143

San Juan County: 116

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 68

Socorro County: 7

Taos County: 14

Torrance County: 7

Valencia County: 8

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 59 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 201 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has detected community spread in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, McKinley, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan, and Santa Fe counties and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. All businesses except those deemed essential have been ordered to close. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

The state Department of Health will update its dedicated COVID-19 webpage with additional tests as the state lab provides results.