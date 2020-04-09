By Mary Alice Murphy

Gila Regional Medical Center Chief Quality and Compliance Officer Tanya Carroccio narrates a question and answer program at 2 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon on Silver City Radio stations, KNFT-FM (102.9), KNFT-AM (950AM or 96.5FM), KSCQ-FM (92.9) or KPSA-FM (97.5 Lordsburg).

Those wishing to ask questions should submit them to COVID19@silvercityradio.com.

Carroccio said Gila Regional wants the public to have good information. "We invite people to send in their questions so we can answer them."

This week, on Wednesday, April 8, Carroccio had as her guests, Board Certified Infection Specialist and Inpatient Services Director Dr. Tsering Sherpa and Board Certified Emergency Physician and Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Steven Kotch.

The first question asked what residents should do now that Grant County has four confirmed coronavirus cases. Dr. Kotch said, although there is still a relatively small number of cases here, it is even more important for people to stay home, practice social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands often.

Dr. Sherpa answered the next question by saying: "There is not yet a COVID patient in the hospital. We are always ready for all cases, whether coronavirus-related or others, such as stroke symptoms, chest pain, trouble breathing or trauma. Please do not wait to get care if you are suffering any other life- or limb-threatening emergency issues."

The next question asked if people were to be diagnosed with COVID-19, would be they taken care of at Gila Regional or would they be sent to other hospitals such as in Las Cruces. Dr. Sherpa said it would be dependent on other potential co-morbidities and the availability of beds. "We do handle respiratory-complicated patients here. We are fortunate to have Dr. (Donald) Stinar as our ICU (intensive-care unit) director and a board-certified pulmonologist and intensivist here in our county."

Sherpa answered the next question which asked if a person with a relative in the hospital for COVID-19 or any other issue could visit their parent, for instance. Sherpa said: "At this time, we have a strict no visitor policy. It is to protect patients, staff and the families. We do have the option for virtual visits."

Another questioner said it seemed like less testing is going on. Kotch replied that he thought Grant County was better off than other areas. "The number of tests is limited here, because they went to the hot spots first. I think the testing ability will continue to improve."

Kotch also answered the next questions about why it takes so long to get test results. "It depends on the demand at the labs. We are getting better and better turnaround time. It averages four to six days now, but as more labs come online, it will be faster."

Sherpa answered the question about whether everyone should be tested now. "The Department of Health at the state level manages this and determines the highest risk for people with contact tracing of those who have tested positive."

To a question about if the hospital has enough supplies, Kotch said: "I thank the Gila Regional team for being prepared. And thanks also go to the community for their support in making additional personal protective gear available. Yes, we have what we need if we have a greater outbreak."

Kotch also answered the question about whether a person should call 911 or bring the patient to the hospital. "It's most important that you call 911 in an emergency, just like any other time."

Sherpa answered a question about the number of ventilators available at the hospital. "We have 10 right now, but we can also use anesthesia machines as ventilators and can get 10 more, if needed, from a local vendor. And we also have staff trained to use and monitor these ventilators."

A question addressed the number of tests done locally. Kotch said he was not sure of the complete number, because other entities have been or are doing testing. "I know we have done, as of today at the hospital, 145 tests, and we anticipate seeing an increase in testing."

Carroccio noted the COVID-19 clinic, which opened on Wednesday, April 8, was open for testing by appointment only at 575-388-4103. "In the meantime, stay home, practice six-foot social distancing, wear a facial mask when you go out and wash your hands frequently."

Tune in again next week on Wednesday at 2 p.m. for the latest GRMC update.