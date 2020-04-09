On March 11, 2020 Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued Executive Order 2020-004, which declared a state of public health emergency under the Public Health Emergency Response Act and invoked powers provided by the All Hazards Emergency Management Act and the Emergency Licensing Act. That public health emergency was initially declared for a period of 30 days.

On April 6, 2020 Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued Executive Order 2020-022 which renewed and extended Executive Order 2020-004 through April 30, 2020.

The offices of the Town of Silver City will continue to be closed to the public until further notice. This includes City Hall, at 101 W. Broadway; City Hall Annex, at 1203 N. Hudson; and the Municipal Court at 215 N. Bullard. Essential offices and departments will operate during normally scheduled business hours; however, business will need to be conducted electronically, via email, by mail or by telephone. Citizens who would like to meet with a Town Official or Department Head may be able to be seen on a "by-appointment-only basis" by calling the Town Clerk at 575-534-6346. All scheduled meetings will occur at the first floor meeting room at City Hall. As a precautionary measure to protect the public and the staff, there will be a few screening questions prior to the scheduling of an appointment.

All payments for services will need to be done via check or money order and may be mailed or placed in the drop box located in front of City Hall or in the drive-through in the NM Gas Company complex. No cash payments will be accepted during this period.

All Town owned parks are closed to the public until further notice.

All events that were scheduled to take place on Town property have been cancelled until further notice.

All Town committee and Board meeting have been cancelled until further notice, unless arrangements are made to hold them electronically through a conference style call or web based meeting platform. Visit the Town's website to obtain more information at www.townofsilvercity.org

The Town council meetings are still scheduled for the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month and will be held through a web based meeting platform. Visit the Town website to obtain more information at www.townofsilvercity.org

The Town will continue to work closely with Grant County Administration, the State of New Mexico and the Federal Government throughout this public emergency.

Please visit the https://cv.nmhealth.org/ website to stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in New Mexico.