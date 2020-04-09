By Mary Alice Murphy

Gila Regional Medical Center just received notification from Novitas that the hospital's application for critical access designation has been approved. Novitas is the administrative services processing company for government-sponsored health care programs on behalf of the federal government.

Interim Chief Executive Officer/Financial Officer Richard Stokes said the fast approval of the status wouldn't have happened so quickly without the help of the congressional delegation, consisting of U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.

Stokes said the target date for full implementation of critical access is Aug. 1 of this year. "There's lots of things that have to happen before then, but we're working on them."

He explained critical access designation and the potential need of more beds than the limit of 25 beds being filled at a time during a pandemic, such as the current one. Stokes said that even those already designated as critical access have had their 25-bed limit waived during this crisis. "If we need more beds, we have the flexibility to provide them."

He also noted that the trigger points in the surge plan if more patients with COVID-19 need to be treated in the hospital are being tightened up. "The team is prepared. We have verbally discussed the plan with staff, and they are on board, but now it will be in writing for them."

At present, Gila Regional is a 62-bed hospital, basically operating as a critical access hospital. The 25-bed limit for critical access is more than the average daily number of 18 inpatients using the facility over the past few years.

The critical access designation will allow the hospital to be reimbursed by Medicare at the higher rate of 101 percent of costs, which is above the current Medicare rate of 57 percent reimbursement.