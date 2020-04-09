facebook-24x24

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham opened her COVID-19 while wearing a handmade fabric mask adorned with chile peppers. She believes wearing the masks will mitigate risk when it comes to exposure and transmission of COVD-19. Lujan Grisham recommends New Mexicans wear their masks.

The updated case number for COVID-19 in New Mexico is 989. There were 124 new cases reported today, including one from Colfax county, which previously had no cases. "Community spread is occurring and we need to do more to minimize transmission," Lujan Grisham said. The current intensive care versus regular hospitalization rate is on par with the rest of the country at about one third. The total deaths as a result of the virus is at 17. She said the pain and difficulty of losing a loved one when you're not able to visit and say goodbye must be devastating. "I want to make sure New Mexico does everything it can to prevent the spread," she said.

Secretary Kathy Kunkel of the Department of Health said to date New Mexico has conducted 25,241 tests, with 2,751 of those tests happening today. "That exceeds our projected capacity but we're working around the clock. With expanding testing we can get into congregate settings to do proper surveillance and contact tracing," Kunkel said. Being able to track COVID-a9, expand testing criteria, and expand lab capacity are crucial at this point.

Lujan Grisham said an ongoing issue is that states are on their own to broker and procure supplies, from the testing supplies themselves to the reagents. There are a limited number of companies making supplies. "With everyone in the world, not just the country, interrupting supply chains it's been important that New Mexico remains diversified," she said, "A key to success in dealing with COVD-19 is having a broad base of public and private partnerships, and inviting every partner to the table."

Lujan Grisham said the essential stores will be metering their capacities and only operating at 20% of their maximum. She announced additional closures of non-essential stores earlier in the week, the most controversial being the closure of standalone liquor stores. "It's not punitive, it's protective," Lujan Grisham said.

Dr. David R. Scrase, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Human Services Department, presented the most up-to-date data. He said they are working hard to connect all of the information and make it available to the public online. Dr. Scrase showed the monitoring of cases by age and gender, which showed a fairly equal distribution between the ages of 20-80 and among genders. The death rate is significantly lower thus far in New Mexico, but it has only been thirty days since the first case.

scrase1Projections based on Intervention levelDr. Scrase said the state's projections are somewhere between the low and moderate intervention tactics. "New Mexico is moving in the right direction. As additional resources are received and ventilators are expanded the numbers will be updated."

Scrase shared the regional delivery system that has been implemented to handle flow of patients as the surge and peak occur in different counties throughout the state. (scrase2 slide) "We are seeing an amazing level of cooperation between the public and private sectors," he said. "Everything we are doing is helpful but the most significant thing is social distancing and staying home."

scrase2The Regional Delivery System designed to move patients based on hospital patient load"The virus continues to hit hard and the only way to save the lives of healthcare workers and first responders is by staying home," Lujan Grisham said, "We can do better. I see far too many people in parks and doing activities in large groups." She said she knows social distancing and self isolating is challenging.

"I'd like to thank the faith-based organizations that have been voluntarily doing their faith based services online," she said. Members are receiving support and remaining in concert by interacting online and through phone calls and email. "I know we're all missing traditions this Easter weekend but when we are able to practice our faith at home we are still reflecting hope, love, and spirituality," Lujan Grisham said. "We're also doing our part to protect New Mexicans."

Lujan Grisham also spoke to the student body, "We are proud of you and we know you have worked hard."

"Have a safe and productive, happy, Easter weekend at home enjoying the company of your families. Thanks to everyone for doing your part, but keep doing better or we will overwhelm our health care system," Lujan Grisham reminded.

As always the following resources are available:
New Mexico COVID-19 Health Hotline 1-855-600-3453 or cv.nmhealth.org  
New Mexico Resource Information Hotline 1-833-551-0518 or newmexico.gov  

20191110