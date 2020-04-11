Update includes one additional death related to COVID-19

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 86 additional positive tests for COVID-19.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

17 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

27 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

22 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Saturday also reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now 20.

The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregant living facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Manzano del Sol in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Lifecare Farmington in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The case numbers reported Friday, April 10, included one duplicate case in Bernalillo County, one case that had not been lab confirmed in Bernalillo County, and one case in Hidalgo County that has since been reclassified as a non-New Mexico case – the errors have been corrected and are reflected in today's total COVID-19 cases. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 1,174 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 422

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 19

Cibola County: 25

Colfax County: 1

Curry County: 9

Doña Ana County: 49

Eddy County: 6

Grant County: 8

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 4

Luna County: 2

McKinley County: 140

Otero County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 7

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 199

San Juan County: 149

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 74

Socorro County: 11

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 9

Valencia County: 15

County totals remain subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 78 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 235 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has detected community spread in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, McKinley, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan, and Santa Fe counties and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. All businesses except those deemed essential have been ordered to close. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

The state Department of Health will update its dedicated COVID-19 webpage with additional tests as the state lab provides results.