New Mexico (April 13, 2020) — New Mexico Business Coalition (NMBC) announced today that it has provided Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham with a plan that is a safe, sensible and incremental plan to get New Mexicans back to work.
Governor Lujan Grisham was proactive in her desire to keep New Mexicans safe from the Coronavirus and we are thankful for the low numbers of infection and deaths as compared to other states. But our businesses were shut down with virtually no notice. There was no option, no discussion, and there was no time for planning. Currently our state is in mandatory shut down of all nonessential businesses and over 90,000 New Mexicans are unemployed. NMBC believes, however, that every business is essential, because every business offers an opportunity for people to provide for themselves and their families.
NMBC President Carla Sonntag said, "New Mexico's requirement for mandatory business closures have been clear, but there was and still is no plan on how the state will remove the mandates for closure and allow businesses to reopen. Today, I'm providing Governor Lujan Grisham a plan for reopening businesses and other facilities based on applicable research and what would be most prudent for our state. This plan is safe, sensible and incremental in its approach and allows the Governor and her team to closely monitor progress as it is implemented. I look forward to hearing from the Governor to work in partnership for swift action on next steps."
NMBC has contacted Governor Lujan Grisham's office regarding the proposed plan and is awaiting her reply.
A copy of the entire plan, 'New Mexico, Let's Get Back to Business' can be viewed here: https://nmbizcoalition.org/new-mexico-lets-get-back-to-business/ and a summary of the plan here: https://nmbizcoalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/NMBC_plan_summary4-13-20.pdf
###
