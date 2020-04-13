By Mary Alice Murphy

After coming back into open session after a special closed session on Monday, April 13, 2020, the Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees in a virtual meeting, addressed several items on the agenda.

The first item presented was a COVID-19 update. Chief Nursing Officer Kelly Rodriguez said: "Every day we look at whether or not we are getting to the point where we need to ramp up for a surge. We are monitoring the census of positive tests and the acuity of the infections. We daily decide whether we need to go into the pre-screen phase of a surge, and whether and when we will admit COVID-19. We are continuing training of those we have floated in from other areas as secondary to the trauma nurses. We have great resources for rapid onboarding. More work needs to be done on continuing education on use of PPE (personal protective equipment). We have implemented a learning system on PPE. In our meeting tomorrow, we will explain conservation of PPE."

Trustee Dr. Victor Nwachuku asked if any patients with COVID-19 had been admitted to the hospital.

"No, sir," Rodriguez replied.

Physician Practice Administrator Rennie Mariscal gave an update on the COVID-19 Clinic and the testing done three days each week—Monday, Wednesday and Friday. "We also have a plan to expand to five days if the need arises. We have held three full days of the testing clinic, and we have seen 47 patients, with 42 tested. We tested only those meeting the criteria. We have had two positives and 24 negatives, with the 16 from today still pending. It has gone very well, very smoothly. We got another 200 testing kits today from the Department of Health. We are following the protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from the New Mexico DOH. They have issued guidelines that we are following.

Trustee and Board Chairman Tony Trujillo asked how long it takes to get the test results returned.

"It usually takes 2 to 4 days," Mariscal replied. "We had received by today all the tests done last Wednesday and Friday. The remaining 16 from today are pending."

Trustee Ed Wilmot asked how many patients could be seen and tested in a day.

"Our capacity is about 24 a day," Mariscal said. "We have referrals from Silver Health Care and the local DOH office, which also does testing of patients."

Trustee Jeannie Miller asked if every test was a one-to one, to which Mariscal said each kit could only do one test, so "Yes."

Miller also asked if testing is done in the hospital. Mariscal said: "Not yet."

"What do you tell them to do after you test them?" Miller asked. "Do you tell them to go home and self-quarantine until the results come back?" Mariscal confirmed it.

Trustee Cynthia Moreno, who is the primary practitioner for the clinic, said they not only tell them to quarantine themselves, but also to practice social distancing within the home. "Usually, it's more like four to five days to get results, but we got the Friday ones back quickly today."

[Editor's Note: All tests at the clinic are done by appointment only between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday ONLY. If you want to be tested please, call 575-388-4103 for an appointment at the COVID Clinic at 1260 E. 32nd Street, Silver City (located in the La Montaña Plaza).]

Mariscal said he had spoken with a colleague in Florida, who said they were averaging 10 to 12 days to get results.

Chief Quality and Compliance Officer Tanya Carroccio said the grmc.org website is being continually updated. "We have a microsite on the coronavirus, which is updated regularly. We have completed three radio ads, and three Wednesday Q and A sessions held at 2 p.m.

[Editor's Note: Email your questions to the radio station at COVID19@silvercityradio.com by 9 a.m. the day of the show.]

"We work through the questions and get them answered by physicians, usually Infection Specialist Dr. Tsering Sherpa and ER Director Dr. Steven Kotch," Carroccio said. "We have been getting good feedback on the show and we also have items up on our Facebook page, as well as videos. We are in continuous communication with the press. We will keep it going. We have also implemented significant internal communication with a dedicated email. We held a survey to ask the best way to get information to the staff. They said email and the employee portal, which will be implemented within the next several days."

Wilmot asked how communication was going with the state.

"It's constant, as well as with federal officials and the New Mexico Hospital Association and the DOH," Carroccio replied.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Richard Stokes mentioned an article published in the Albuquerque Journal, which had quotes from him and Carroccio. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/covid-19/57270-nm-rural-hospitals-on-life-support

Carroccio said a journalist from the Albuquerque Journal had contacted them. "It's pretty much the same story as other rural hospitals. We stopped elective surgeries, so no revenue, and then the increased costs for PPE. Small hospitals do struggle. The article showed how none of us is different."

Trujillo said he read it in the Beat. "I thought you two did a great job. I thought it was a positive article."

"I just want to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the hospital for what they are doing and positioning us for what may happen, although I hope it doesn't. I hope the positive test numbers go down and we get back to normal. We have gotten a lot of help from the state and federal governments. I also read an article that I thought was negative about people being taken off ventilators."

Stokes said the first big news he had to report was that "our critical access application was approved. I also sent a letter to CMS requesting a waiver of the accreditation survey required for the designation, given the travel restrictions that we are under now. That is in process. On April 8, we received our Medicare accelerated payment of $6,872,000. From the federal Health and Human Services, we received a stimulus payment of $972,000. And Friday evening, we were told we will receive $1.5 million from the state sometime between April 15 and 20. We received a $408,000 payment for quality tracking. Also, late Friday, we received notification from the Paycheck Protection Program that our application for $6.2 million was accepted.

"Those are outstanding successes," Trujillo said.

Trustee James Marshall asked how the hospital's inventory of PPE was holding up. "How many days or weeks worth do we have?

"We are daily inventorying," Carroccio said. "We don't have the volume we might need for a surge, but hopefully, because we have put in conservation, it will be enough. It's hard to calculate without yet having higher risk patients. We submit our numbers to the state, and we are still getting some from our vendor.

"One more thing on the marketing," Carroccio said. "Our former Marketing Director Doug Oakes created a video to thank our hospital heroes. He also created some banners to 'Our heroes who suit up and show up.' It will be a good recognition for our staff members, who still show up, even though they are scared."

Nwachuku asked if the hospital had sent thank you letters to the congresswoman and senators for all their help.

"Yes, we are in daily contact," Stokes said. "As well as with the Lt. Governor (Howie Morales). I will get a letter out to him tomorrow."

Trujillo said: "We're not through asking yet. We are eying everything. We saw some telehealth options that would be applicable to us."

Stokes said. "Through our grant group in D.C., we are looking for grants and opportunities for telehealth."

In action items, the trustees approved credentialing items recommended by the Medical Executive Committee. They also approved a motion to pursue a management company for administration at a future time, as well as getting a legal opinion on the procurement system to be followed in pursuing a management service company.

Miller thanked the staff—nursing, medical, all staff—for doing the great job they are doing. "I'm impressed."

The next Board of Trustees meeting is set for Friday, April 24, at noon.

Nwachuku asked if it were possible for the trustees to meet before that session in order to discuss the management services.

Trujillo said he would get with the officers to discuss another meeting and would inform everyone.

The meeting was adjourned.