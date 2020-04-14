By Mary Alice Murphy

Chris Ponce, Grant County District 1 commissioner and Commission chairman, led the Pledge of Allegiance and the Salute to the State Flag, before sitting alone on the platform to lead the meeting.

Having received no emailed public input, the commissioners approved the work session agenda.

Ponce noted that for future meetings, items needing approval should require a roll call vote, so the record shows how people voted.

County Manager Charlene Webb proceeded to review the regular meeting agenda. The first item under consideration was a proclamation declaring April 2020 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

She also read through the financial report, with total expenditures of $3,594,155.28, which included three payroll periods for a total of $629,531.90.

Expenditures for more than $10,000 are in the chart below. Note that this listing does not include recurring monthly expenses, such as, but not limited to, insurance premiums, utility billings, payroll deductions, etc.



Can't see this document? Click this link to view it in a new window



District 2 Commission Javier "Harvey" Salas asked about the ADA project and if it was for Bataan Park.

Webb said there are two on the list, one for the ongoing Tyrone ADA project and the second for design of the ADA project at Bataan Memorial Park. "We're meeting our match requirements with this payment from the bonds."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked about the Trane billing costs to replace the cooler coils at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center. "If I remember correctly, we tried to determine if they were under warranty."

Webb said Edwards remembered correctly, but they were not under warranty. "Trane worked with us, and this is Phase 1 before we go into the next phase of our energy efficiency plan."

Item E on the agenda addressed the Fire Protection Fund applications for fiscal year 2021from Cliff-Gila, Fort Bayard, Grant County Fire Administration, Lower Mimbres, Pinos Altos, Santa Rita, Sapillo Creek, Tyrone, Upper Mimbres and Whiskey Creek.

Bids and requests included two bids and a request for proposal (RFP). The first bid addressed Airport Road Improvements. The one bid came from Southwest Concrete and Paving for $2,049,807.48, including gross receipts tax, according to the bid recommendation.

Webb said it would be paid for as part of the bond road projects. "We knew it would be the largest. We had a budget of $2 million, so this is just a bit over that.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings noted that the document from Southwest Paving did not have the same number, but stated its bid was $2,600,540.51.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said there were two documents with different numbers.

Webb said she would clarify the discrepancy and have an answer for the commissioners later that day.

The next bid related to Phase 2 of the North Hurley Road project. Again, only one bid, from Southwest Paving, was received for $1,321,799.81, including gross receipts tax.

"This will be funded through a grant," Webb said.

Edwards asked if the amount has been encumbered, since the state is likely to sweep any funds not encumbered, because of the financial situation with the dropping price of oil and the virus causing businesses to shut down.

Webb said it would be considered encumbered when the commission approved it. "Besides, we were quite late getting the grant agreement."

Edwards asked if the state could still sweep the funding to which Webb replied: "Yes, they can sweep the funding if it is not yet spent."

Edwards said she is glad a local company got the bid, but "why did we get only one bid?"

Webb said they had tried and hoped to get another bid but did not succeed. "Deming Excavation is already kind of stretched with a project for us and projects in Luna County. Phase 3 of this project is part of a Colonias application."

A request for proposal, upon approval, will be issued for airport fuel farm engineering services, relating to redevelopment and redesign of the airport fuel farm.

Attorney Brad Springer said the original RFP did not specify the number of the contracts. "Randy (Hernandez, chief procurement officer) did a good job getting the RFP into compliance."

Edwards asked if the project manager would be Community Development and Planning Director Michael "Mischa" Larisch.

Webb said Larisch and Airport Manager Rebekah Wenger would work together on the project.

The next item addressed the Grant County Indigent Claims from Gila Regional Medical Center. Webb recommended approving two claims for $708.94, as well as one GRMC ambulance claim for $451.97. "We recommend denial of the third claim, because the person was not incarcerated at the time of service. Sometimes, they have been incarcerated at some time and they tell the registrar to bill it to the county. That's why we have tightened our procedures. Randy is doing a great job getting these little details straightened out. This concludes the regular meeting agenda."

Webb gave her report. "We are trying to stay on top of issues around COVID-19. It's challenging to get all the information we need. We are looking at stimulus funding. Right now, the funding is for counties with over 500,000 population. Hopefully, we will see some for counties under 500,000. Rebekah is looking for opportunities for the airport, and we are working closely with Priscilla (Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director) for other funding opportunities. I encourage you to reach out to your constituents and ask them to stay home. I dread seeing Victor Reyes' number pop up on my phone, because I know he's going to tell me we have another reported case in the county. We're up to 10. I ask people to follow the governor's orders to stay home, so we can move through this quicker rather than later, so we can get back to our regular lives. Any questions?"

Edwards said she felt Webb had answered her questions the day before.

In commissioner reports, Billings began by saying he was grateful for the stimulus money going to Gila Regional Medical Center. "They got an advance of $6.8 million. My concern is that is a loan that will have to be paid back starting in six months. They got a PPP (paycheck protection program) loan, for $6.4 million, which will turn into a grant. They were able to pay some vendors. They got $1.5 million from the safety net care pool and $980,000 for some equipment. I called Tony (Trujillo, chairman of the GRMC Board of Trustees) and he expressed that the trustees want a meeting with us. I encouraged coordination with Charlene."

Browne thanked Billings for answering one of his questions. "I look forward to the meeting with the hospital. We have a lot to catch up on. I didn't know about the PPP grant. The other three I had heard about. Can the hospital use part of the advance loan from Medicare to pay for the pharmacy to be able to start compounding again for the Cancer Center? I guess we'll find out. Are we going to have regular county reports in the future? I'm guessing we didn't have them this time, because of the difficulty Zooming."

"This was our first Zoom meeting, so I condensed the agenda as small I as could to make sure that Zoom will work and if we are going to be able to provide access to the public and how Ben could provide for us," Webb said. "I will add them back to the agenda next month now that we know this is working."

Browne said: "That seems wise to me. My biggest concern is about the budget. I'm looking forward to hearing from Linda (Vasquez, county financial officer) or you about the best guesstimates of what the county's hit will be. I've been figuring it out for the school, and my guess is that the county's hit will be larger than the school's."

Edwards thanked Charlene and the county staff for "keeping the wheels on, so to speak. I know it's been stressful. I have a question about the PPP loan that becomes a grant. My understanding is that it becomes a grant if the payroll stays the same?"

Billings said the hospital will have to spend a certain amount of it on payroll.

Edwards said: "I think they will have to keep the same number of staff, but there can be changes."

Billings said he first heard from GRMC Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Richard Stokes that at first the hospital didn't qualify for the PPP, "but this morning Tony told me they had worked the issues out."

Edwards noted that the hospital had been conditionally approved for critical access designation, "which is good news. I look forward to the meeting with the trustees."

Salas commended Webb for doing a good job working from home. "My concern for the hospital and what worries me is the loan with a payback, but it does give us breathing room. I think we should tighten our budget. I expect next year will be even leaner. The shutdown of Chino Mine is indefinite. They are probably looking at cutbacks. We are looking at troubled times."

Ponce said he hoped everyone was staying home. "It's difficult when we see increases in cases every night. I want to thank Senators (Tom) Udall and (Martin) Heinrich, as well as our Lieutenant Governor (Howie Morales) for stepping up with stimulus money, especially for the hospital, which is important to the community. One thing that worries me is the county budget. For me the biggest thing is the employees, paying them and their benefits. It may be a year to go with the minimum expenditures. We've lost gross receipts tax. I don't know how much Silver City has lost. We will have to tighten our belts."

Browne said he had talked to the Chino and Tyrone managers (Chad Fretz and Erich Bower) and Trujillo. "They looked at COVID and the copper prices to make their decisions. Thank you to Charlene. I appreciate the job you're doing."

The commissioners adjourned their meeting at 9:41 a.m.