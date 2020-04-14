The New Mexico Supreme Court convened at 1:30pm on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 and opened its internal video stream to the public for an unprecedented case, the State ex rel Riddle v. Oliver, number S-1-SC-38228. COVID-19 restrictions about gatherings may have changed the way the case was heard, with all attorneys present via teleconference and Senior Justice Barbara Vigil attending via video. Physically in attendance were Chief Justice Judtih Nakamura and Justice Michael Vigil. Due to recusals, former Justices Edward Chavez and Richard Bosson were also present.

Representing the petitioners, the County Clerks, Attorney Daniel Ivey-Soto said he was in agreement with the interveners if things were the way they (the interveners) said they were. "The petitioning Clerks are not asking the Court to act as legislators, but to act in response to the Public Health Crisis," Ivey-Soto said.

Chavez asked if the petition was in regard to the social distancing aspect as well as the recommendations on social gathering. He said the Governor has the authority to change the orders themselves to reflect the time frame in question.

Ivey-Soto quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, "The contagion is not dependent on a piece of paper. We don't pick the time frame, the virus does," he said. Ivey-Soto said the regulations regarding this type of voting are in the election code, but they exist under the heading of special elections rather than primary elections.

"We saw the impact in Wisconsin, with voters receiving their ballots after the election," said Ivey-Soto. Relying on the individual voters to request the absentee ballots potentially overloads the Clerks' offices. "Fewer than 20% typically vote by mail and we need 80% of the voters to request the ballot. Every request takes time. They (the Clerks) do not have the time or staff to do this."

"How soon can ballots be issued, under the existing absentee ballot law?" Chavez asked.

"Twenty-eight days," Ivey-Soto said.

Nakamura voiced the concern of stepping on the powers that are intended for use by the legislature.

Ivey-Soto said the issue lies in the verbiage of "presence." The legislature is not able to meet because their presence is seen as literal and not virtual. Without the ability to meet, he is counting on the Court to make a decision.

Chavez wanted clarification on the safeguards in place for voters. "The same information is on the application as the return ballots," Ivey-Soto said. There are also unique barcodes on each absentee ballot. If ballots are incomplete, they are rejected. These stipulations are based on safeguards adopted by the legislation in 2019.

Barbara Vigil asked why this task was not asked of District Courts prior to coming to the Supreme Court.

"This was filed on March 30 after the orders given by the Governor on March 28. Because of the pandemic, the legislature cannot meet," Ivey-Soto said. "On March 24 the County Clerks voted 32-0 to pursue all-mail voting by either legislature or litigation." While the legislature was first pursued, they had to approach the court quickly. "Why not District Court first? It would be a waste of resources and would take too much time," he said.

Ivey-Soto cited the Purcell Principle as a reason to avoid making last minute changes, referring to the 2006 case Purcell v. Gonzalez. (During that case it was found that "Court orders affecting elections, especially conflicting orders, can themselves result in voter confusion and consequent incentive to remain away from the polls," according to the response by Justice Anthony Kennedy.) Ivey-Soto referred to the election law challenges posed in Wisconsin, and said in this case a modification is requested rather than a postponement.

On behalf of the Republican Party of New Mexico, listed as an intervener in the case, Carter Harrison IV spoke to the Court. "All voters need to submit an application for the mail-in ballot," he said. As long as the ballots themselves are requested according to the standards set by special election voting, he found no problem with the procedure.

"The pandemic is the reason we are here and in-person voting creates a substantial health risk," Chavez said.

Harrison said the stance of the Republican Party was to include a dramatic reduction in the number of polling places. "Send mailers asking people to vote absentee due to wanting to shut down or eliminate in-person voting," he said. "Prepay the postage on the application form." "The Republican Party takes the position that if in-person voting is altered, that authority comes from provisions that are regularly used like changing or shutting down a polling place due to emergency."

Barbara Vigil said the relief requested in the petition as not being contrary to election code, referring to the fact the special elections stipulations as ancillary rather than contrary to the code.

"Those procedures do exist but we do not render them appropriate under these circumstances," Harrison said. He mentioned special elections not being vetted for compliance.

"If an absentee ballot was sent to all voters, what would your response be?" Bosson asked.

"That is what I view the petition as asking for, which violates the overall structure, specifically referring to undeliverable ballots," Harrison said. "In this hypothetical, the in-person polling remains open. Our primary objection is not the closure or reduction, it is the automatic sending of ballots without the middle step wherein the address is verified."

"If I understand correctly, the interveners do not object to the court making the decision to a reduction of polling places but they do object to automatically mailing ballots," Barbara Vigil said.

"The judiciary has a role in reduction. We oppose the automatic mailing of ballots. We promote the use of absentee voting, then set up polls based on that, allowing for a comfortable amount of voters," Harrison said.

Matthew Garcia, the attorney representing Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, said the Governor defers to the legislature and their rules. "Calling a special session is not an option given the health risk," he said. "Asking 122 legislators from all over the state, plus staff and media, results in hundreds of people congregating. The outcome is unsafe."

Libertarian Party Counsel Stephen Curtis said that the Court should not step in and do the job of the legislature. "We have looked at the concept of absentee ballots. The Clerks can send an invitation along with the application. That solves problems without infringing upon the rule of law."

Deomcratic Party Counsel Gretchen Elsner said the Court had the power and duty to solve the riddle of whether or not to apply the election code during a pandemic.

Nakamura said the separation of powers would be violated if the petition was granted.

Elsner said this is an extraordinary time . "The legislature cannot address this in a timely way," she said. "The Court is nimble enough to handle this."

Dylan Lange, representing the respondent (Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver), said the voting rights of all people need to be considered. An all-mailed ballot may not be received by those in the Navajo Nation. Lange said Service Centers are needed, which, like Early Voting Centers, offer same day voter registration, language interpretation, and handicap voting. "This helps protect the disenfranchised voters," he said.

After a long break for deliberation, the Justices returned to the bench.

"We have made a unanimous decision in a very difficult case, evidenced by the other branches choosing not to act," Nakamura said. "We have taken notice of the Public Health Emergency and the Secretary of State's emergency orders."

"However, the relief requested is denied based on Section 1, Part 6, Number 5F, which states that the mailed ballot shall not be delivered by the County Clerk to any one other than whomever is named on the application."

"Under these circumstances it is indisputable that in-person voting creates a substantial health risk," Nakamura said. "Therefore the Secretary of State and/or County Clerks are to mail to all voters an absentee ballot application."

The written order will be provided later this week and a written opinion will be issued at a later date.

Please access the Voter Information Portal for questions about the upcoming election process, or to request an absentee ballot online.