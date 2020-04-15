By Mary Alice Murphy

Gila Regional Medical Center Chief Quality and Compliance Officer Tanya Carroccio asks the questions that the public has submitted to COVID19@silvercityradio.com by 9 a.m. each Wednesday.

On April 15, 2020, Dr. Ronald Dalton, GRMC chief medical officer and board certified in pediatrics and internal medicine, answered the questions.

The first question asked about the availability of hydroxychloroquine in Grant County should a physician wish to prescribe it to a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dalton said some physicians have thought it to be effective in treating the coronavirus, COVID-19. "It has not been approved for this use by the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration). It is effective in treating inflammation, but because of the news about it, there is now a shortage of availability. The hospital does have a small supply, but otherwise it is not available in town, even if a physician writes a prescription."

A questioner asked if because of the number of cases increasing at the mine, if there would be a lot more cases locally.

Dalton said it was hard to tell, but the hospital clinic has been doing a lot more testing, so the numbers may increase. "The hospital had done about 200 as of yesterday."

"That's why we recommend everyone wash their hands frequently, stay home and when leaving home, practice social distancing and wear a facial covering," he continued. "We also recommend that people go outside and exercise, while following social distancing."

A questioner asked about the governor banning procedures at the hospital.

Dalton explained that elective procedures have been postponed for three months. "Elective means minor and not life-threatening."

A person asked if one could catch the virus by touching a light switch.

"Theoretically, yes, you can get it from touching a light switch," Dalton replied. "But it is more commonly spread by droplets."

Another questioner asked if a person could catch COVID-19, if they touched another person.

"Yes, but it's not common. Primarily it's spread through droplets," Dalton said. "It's why we ask people to cough into their elbow, so the droplets don't spread outward."

The next question from a miner who travels to the mine in a van with other workers addressed concerns about the spread at Chino Mine. He said they were spaced apart, but he was concerned.

"It only takes one person to spread it at a workplace," Dalton replied. "We don't think it's a good idea to ride in a van with others who might have the virus."

A questioner asked about when the economy starts opening up again. "Won't the virus still be active?"

Dalton said that by then the weather will be warmer, and it is hoped that like other similar viruses that warmer weather will at least slow down the development of the virus. "We hope it will be mitigated by then, but we don't think it will be gone. I think reopening will be done slowly, by only allowing a restaurant to be 50 percent full, for example."

To a question about the use of ventilators at the hospital, Dalton said no one is on a ventilator at the hospital at present and no COVID cases have been admitted to Gila Regional.

A questioner asked about wait times for a test.

Dalton said anyone wishing to be tested at the Gila Regional Clinic at 1260 E. 32nd Street, Silver City (located in the La Montaña Plaza) is asked to call for an appointment to 575-388-4103. "From what I've seen, the test is done the same day. Everyone is screened before testing, too, based on specific criteria to determine if they are eligible for a test."

Carroccio said more information on the clinic and the hospital can be found on the grmc.org website, which has a site dedicated to COVID-19 Updates and information. It's at the top of the home page. She also said they have information on the Facebook page.

"Please stay home, wash your hands frequently, stay at least 6 feet away from other people and consider wearing a mask," Carroccio concluded.