With feedback from our parents and community, Silver Consolidated School District is creating two distribution times for parents/students to pick up the learning packets so not to interfere with meal distribution times for the Continuous Learning Plan. Because of increased numbers of requests for paper packets, the District is offering a drive thru pickup in the rear parking lot of the Board Office at 2810 North Swan Street on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Grades 1-8 will be available from 4:30PM – 6:00PM with Grades 9-12 distributed from 6:30PM – 8:00PM.
Signs will be posted directing drivers to the correct pick up location and those who are picking up for multiple students can drive through any line and an individual will assist in the distribution of all materials for your student(s). If a conflict exists with a family commitment or work schedule, parents can do drive through pick up at either time and every effort will be made to distribute the materials in a timely manner. This will be the final distribution for the rest of the school year with no other mass distributions scheduled.
If you are unable to make these times, please contact your teacher or building administrator for assistance and potential options for pick up. The district wants to provide your student every opportunity to be successful in this difficult time and will work with you to get access to the learning materials your student needs.
NOTE: For parents who have been contacted by our Special Education Department, your supplies and materials will also be available in the same time slots for pickup. Any questions may be directed to the student's teacher or the Special Education Department.
For Cliff Families: Please contact the administration as they are coordinating efforts with families to assist in a variety of activities.