By Roger Lanse

At the April 14, 2020, meeting of the Silver City Town Council, Town Manager Alex Brown, in discussing the town's upcoming fiscal year 2021 budget, said he had already sent councilors a preliminary budget proposing a nine percent reduction in town spending. This reduction would be accomplished through adjusting operations, not filling open positions, and not opening the pool. "This was done," Brown told council, "To show you that we're going to have to make some major cuts, some major changes in the next few months. We don't know exactly, or even close, to what we're going to be seeing. Albuquerque is looking at a 30 percent decrease in revenue. There are so many 'what-ifs' right now." Brown said he recommends re-submitting the FY2020 budget as the town's FY2021 preliminary budget by the end of May and use June and July to fine-tune it so a final FY2021 budget could be presented to Santa Fe by the end of July, "This will enable us to identify just how far to cut, as far as services to the community." Brown is predicting a 23-25 percent decrease in revenue in FY 2021.

Two bids, one for street improvement projects on North Swan Street and 12th Street that exceeded available funds by $107,000, and a re-bid for Visitor Center Pedestrian and Trailhead improvements which was $27,000 more than available funds, were rejected by council. Brown stated that "What we're seeing is that over the past two years the contractors have been busy." Brown continued, "The DOT has authorized us to re-bid these projects, so we want to wait a few more months and re-bid them once things slow down a little bit, and we should get a lot better numbers."

Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner proclaimed the week of Mar. 8-14, 2020, as 'Girl Scout Week" commemorating the 108th anniversary of Girl Scouts of America.

Heidi Ogas, President of the High Desert Humane Society reported to council that in 2019, the shelter took in 477 dogs and 448 cats, while returning 107 dogs and 6 cats to their owners. She also stated that $4, 933.50 was received through license fees and that 1,033 spay or neuter coupons were given out. The shelter is still open, Ogas said, and animals may be adopted by looking online at dogs and cats at the shelter and then calling to make an appointment to see the animal one might be interested in adopting. "We are low in adoptable animals," Ogas said. "The first time in 25 years." Donations are still being accepted, according to Ogas, in the form of cleaning and disinfecting sprays and wipes, animal feed, and aluminum cans.

Jeff Fell, Assistant Fire Chief, stated in answer to District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr.'s question, that COVID-19 closures fall into one of three categories; town departments, town properties and public businesses. He said the public businesses are following the governor's guidelines, while town properties, the parks and golf course, have been closed for a couple of weeks. Town offices and departments are pretty much open, Fell said, but some employees are working from home and some may have been transferred to other departments. The recreation center, museum, and library remain closed.

Ray also asked about wearing facemasks and that many residents don't want to wear them. Fell responded that the town is recommending following the NM State Department of Health's guideline in wearing masks when out in public. Fell stated the recommendation is not being enforced, however complaints can be filed with City Hall. Fell also said the NMDH has a 'public dashboard' accessible at its website, which gives a more detailed synopsis of COVID-19 in the state.

Council elected District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison as president pro tempore.

Council approved an amendment to the town's traffic code regarding minors in vehicles and blocking disabled access to town sidewalks.

Mike Stone of Stone McGee & Co. told council that the town's 2019 audit received the highest mark a CPA can give. Stone said, "The town did an exquisite job and the numbers as of June were perfect." Council approved the audit.

Council approved an amendment to the FY2020 budget involving a loan from the New Mexico Finance Authority for concession stand and restroom construction at Scott Park and the purchase of a brush truck for the Silver City Fire Department. "We would like to begin making payments on these loans," Brown stated. He said construction at Scott Park is nearing completion and the truck is in Texas and almost ready to be picked up. However, Brown said, whoever picks the truck up may have to quarantine for 14 days upon re-entering New Mexico.

Town Attorney Robert Scavron introduced a notice of intent ordinance declaring the intention of the town to continue the existence and operation of its 'Local Labor-Management Relations Board.' Scavron said, "The trend in Santa Fe is to eliminate local boards and it's getting harder and harder to maintain local boards. The NOI you have before you incorporates all the required changes by the state legislature and an affirmation of the town to keep a local labor board." Council approved the NOI ordinance.

Ladner re-appointed Elizabeth Miller to the Cemetery Board.