On April 15, 2020 at approximately 7:27 P.M. officers were dispatched to Silver Heights Chevron (915 Silver Heights Boulevard) in reference to an armed robbery. Central Dispatch advised officers that the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, grey shorts, black socks and black Nike Shoes. There were two employees and two witnesses inside of the business at the time of the incident.
Elijah Quinn (clerk/victim) stated that the suspect entered the store and pointed a silver (chrome) in color handgun at him. Elijah was sitting behind the counter with another employee by the name of Christian Power.
Christian Power (clerk/victim) stated that the suspect placed several items on the counter. The suspect then walked behind the counter into the employee area. The suspect pointed the handgun at him and placed the barrel of the handgun against his neck. The suspect told Christian to open the cash register. Christian opened the register and the suspect stole approximately $100.00.
A Silver City Police Officer observed three male subjects walking from behind a backyard located at 2800 North Leslie Rd. One of the male subjects matched the description of the armed robbery suspect. All three male subjects entered a white in color Mazda located in the driveway of the residence. A Silver City Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The three subjects identified were Daniel Salas, Melcore Marquez and Robert Gonzales. Daniel Salas was positively identified as the armed robbery suspect.
Daniel Salas was arrested and charged with Count 1: Armed Robbery (1st degree felony), Count 2: Assault with intent to commit a violent felony (3rd degree felony), in the alternative aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (4th degree felony). Count 3: Assault with intent to commit a violent felony (3rd degree felony), in the alternative aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (4th degree felony).