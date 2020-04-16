facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

On April 15, 2020 at approximately 7:27 P.M. officers were dispatched to Silver Heights Chevron (915 Silver Heights Boulevard) in reference to an armed robbery. Central Dispatch advised officers that the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, grey shorts, black socks and black Nike Shoes. There were two employees and two witnesses inside of the business at the time of the incident.

Elijah Quinn (clerk/victim) stated that the suspect entered the store and pointed a silver (chrome) in color handgun at him. Elijah was sitting behind the counter with another employee by the name of Christian Power.

Christian Power (clerk/victim) stated that the suspect placed several items on the counter. The suspect then walked behind the counter into the employee area. The suspect pointed the handgun at him and placed the barrel of the handgun against his neck. The suspect told Christian to open the cash register. Christian opened the register and the suspect stole approximately $100.00.

A Silver City Police Officer observed three male subjects walking from behind a backyard located at 2800 North Leslie Rd. One of the male subjects matched the description of the armed robbery suspect. All three male subjects entered a white in color Mazda located in the driveway of the residence. A Silver City Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The three subjects identified were Daniel Salas, Melcore Marquez and Robert Gonzales. Daniel Salas was positively identified as the armed robbery suspect.

Daniel Salas was arrested and charged with Count 1: Armed Robbery (1st degree felony), Count 2: Assault with intent to commit a violent felony (3rd degree felony), in the alternative aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (4th degree felony). Count 3: Assault with intent to commit a violent felony (3rd degree felony), in the alternative aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (4th degree felony).

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

FILLED: Classified for Silver City church seeking office manager. Check back often for new classifieds.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110