By Mary Alice Murphy

In a virtual session, members of the Board of Grant County Commissioners, addressed a short agend at the regular meeting on April 16, 2020.

After approving several sets of minutes, the commissioners approved a proclamation naming April 2020 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, with the ultimate goal of eradicating sexual assault in Grant County.

No public comment was received prior to Thursday's meeting.

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked what the procedure was for public input.

County Manager Charlene Webb replied that members of the community are invited to email their public comments to khubbs@grantcountynm.gov. The input will be read into the record at the work and regular meetings.

Commissioners approved the financial reports for the past month. The numbers and a chart of extraordinary expenses can be read at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/57308-grant-county-commission-holds-first-virtual-work-session-041420

In new business, commissioners approved the fiscal year 2021 County Fire Protection Fund applications from the volunteer fire departments at Cliff-Gila, Fort Bayard, Grant County Fire Administration, Lower Mimbres, Pinos Altos, Santa Rita, Sapillo Creek, Tyrone, Upper Mimbres and Whiskey Creek.

Commissioners discussed two bids and a request for proposal. The first bid for Airport Road improvements brought up a question at the work session, because the amount of the bid was different in the two documents.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked for clarification on the lower amount. Webb confirmed the project bid by Southwest Concrete and Paving was for the lower amount, $2.049 million, which was slightly above the engineering estimate, but as Webb said at the work session, this money will come out of bond funding, and going into the bid, the county understood it would be one of its most expensive road projects.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked about their work session discussion on the sole bidder issue. He noted that Silver City Town Manager Alex Brown had suggested at the Tuesday night Town Council meeting that they wait on some bids "until contractors were hungrier and perhaps willing to bid at lower costs."

"I would point out that according to IRS regulations, this bond money has to be spent in a timely manner," Webb replied. "We typically don't see competitive bids for road projects. The engineer did actively pursue a firm working on an I-10 project, but they were not interested."

Browne conceded that the bid was clearly not far out of line. "But how hungry is Southwest Paving and Concrete, if they have a long pipeline of projects?"

Webb said the IRS requirement is to spend 80 percent of the funds in the three years from the time the funds are received. "I just wanted to point out the required time frame. I don't want to see any penalties."

Browne said that some economists see a depression after the pandemic. "Contractors will be hungry."

Edwards asked for clarification of the 5 percent benefit local contractors receive. "We have to be careful with taxpayer dollars. Deming Excavation was mentioned at Tuesday's meeting. Do they do road projects?"

Webb said Deming Excavation is doing the Tyrone ADA project and is on schedule.

Edwards asked if it were common for bids to be over the engineering estimates.

"It's just an estimate," Webb said. "Coming in at $50,000 over a $2 million estimate is not out of line. Red flags come up when an estimate is way over or a lot under the estimate."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said the difference was about 2 ½ percent.

Salas asked if the county could negotiate the price.

Browne said there was no reason to negotiate, because the contractors figure out what it will cost them. "If we start negotiating, then bidders will learn that we will do that, and they won't give their best bid the first time."

The bid was awarded.

The next bid addressed Phase 2 improvements to North Hurley Road.

Edwards noted the larger discrepancy of $500,000 between the estimate and the lower bid.

"If it's in our favor, I usually accept it," Webb said. "Southwest did another phase and they have to complete it to our specs. It was specified within the bid."

Browne asked why the gross receipts tax rate was different from the Airport Road bid.

Chief Procurement Officer Randy Hernandez said the county brought it up and it was a simple error. "You are approving only the base bid. We will worry about the GRT later."

Salas asked if anything in the contract allows for change orders.

Hernandez said change orders can be authorized at any time, but only by the county.

Browne asked if the Commission is involved in change orders.

Hernandez said he doesn't think change orders have ever come before the commission, but "maybe they can."

Webb said she looked at the contract, and it's probably a lower price because the price of oil is down, so the price of asphalt is also down. "When we receive change orders for road projects, typically Randy, Earl (Moore, road superintendent), the engineer and I review them. We always try to keep projects within budget. I will push back if I don't feel a change order is warranted."

The bid was approved.

The next item addressed a request for proposal for engineering services to redesign the Grant County Airport fuel farm.

Browne asked if they were approving the RFP or the agreement.

"You are approving the RFP and the agreement," Webb replied.

The RFP was approved.

The commissioners as the Grant County Health Care Claims Board convened and approved two Gila Regional claims and one ambulance claim for a total of $1,160.91

Hernandez said in his letter to the hospital, he will explain why the one claim was denied.

{Editor's Note: The claim was denied because the person was no longer incarcerated.]

Webb said the hospital can appeal the decision.

Edwards commended Hernandez for finding the discrepancy.

"I work with the hospital," Hernandez said.

During commissioner reports, Salas asked Billings why he was attending from his vehicle. Billings said: "I get better Internet in my car."

Salas said he could understand why businesses are pushing to reopen, but "I am concerned about the virus."

Edwards reminded everyone to continue to follow the guidelines of hand hygiene and social distancing, even when businesses reopen. She also noted: "We are significantly below where we need to be on the census. Our county has only reported about 28 percent. It's critical that we get a correct census. The federal funding based on the census count is about $38,000 per person. So, millions of dollars are at risk if we don't fill out the forms. The deadline has been extended 120 days. If you have trouble filling out the forms, ask for help. Particularly in dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic, we will need every dollar."

Billings had no report.

Browne said the previous day, the governor's press conference was encouraging. "We will be a pilot state to opening up safely. I am looking forward to a controlled re-opening. I also would also like to remind the commissioners that according to our evaluation timeline, April is the time to evaluate the manager. Maybe we can do it with a survey. And also today is the deadline to comment on the Gila National Forest Plan revision."

"A couple of days ago, the New Mexico Supreme Court denied an all-mail-in ballot for the primary and the general elections," Browne said. "But absentee ballot applications will be sent out to all registered voters. The Secretary of State reminds us that we can apply now for an absentee ballot."

Edwards asked a qualifying question to Browne. "Is the Forest Service open for delivering comments?"

Browne said it had to be done online only.

District 1 Commissioner and Commission Chairman Chris Ponce said on the voting issue: "With the changes, I asked the commissioners to support our Clerk's Office. Some people will want to vote in person. WE want to make it safer for people to vote and to keep the Clerk's Office staff and the citizens safe, while making it as smooth as possible."

The meeting was adjourned at 9:46 a.m.