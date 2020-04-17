Volunteers gather at The Commons to help with delivery of food to homebound seniors. Courtesy Photo.By Mary Alice Murphy

Last Saturday, April 11, 2020, saw the first delivery of food boxes to homebound seniors. The effort continues this Saturday with more food boxes to be distributed to seniors who may not be able to easily get to a grocery store, and who probably shouldn't be going out in public anyway.

Because the coronavirus has disrupted many people's lives and businesses, it is important that people, especially the vulnerable, have access to food.

Priscilla Lucero started the effort to provide food to seniors after receiving the notice from the Aging and Long-Term Services Department attached below as part of this news article.

"On this end, we had our first week of distribution last Saturday, April 11, and it focused on homebound seniors, with no family here to help them," Lucero said. "A lot were delivered by local elected officials and others." She named District 28 Senator Gabriel Ramos, District 39 Rep. Rodolpho "Rudy" Martinez, District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings and his wife, Rhonda and candidate for New Mexico District 39, Luis Terrazas. Hidalgo Medical Services personnel also took part in helping with deliveries.

"I am the contact for the state ALTSD," Lucero said. "Dolores Gonzales, planning and policy director for the department contacted me."

Food arrived in Silver City at The Commons, as an allocation from the governor through the RoadRunner Food Bank in Albuquerque.

"This week, Freeport-McMoRan is providing hams to put in the boxes," Lucero said.

"I couldn't have done this without Alicia Edwards' help," Lucero continued. "She is my role model. She helped me by coordinating the delivery. She was also instrumental in making sure we practiced social distancing and wore masks and gloves."

Others taking part on the core team are Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steven Chavira, Maribel Armendariz and Cynthia Anderson.

"We distribute this week and two more times," Lucero said.

Edwards said Lucero called her asking for help. "What I do best is logistics and organization. For me, it's all about getting food to people. It started out making sure we got food to homebound seniors. We are expanding to those who usually attend the senior centers and get congregant meals that they are no longer allowed to do. The focus is to get food to people who don't have an avenue to get groceries. We have a lot of needy seniors in this county."

The originating document is posted below: It had a date of March 27, 2020

4,000 Food Boxes to be Created by Volunteers and Staff for Seniors and Adults with Disabilities

Five truckloads of food to be boxed for thousands of New Mexico's most vulnerable, to sustain them for 14 meals

NEW MEXICO- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has emphasized the need for her departments to rally resources in order to bolster support for our state's most vulnerable. That's why every day over the coming weeks, the State's Aging and Long-Term Services Department [ALTSD] will be unloading truckloads full of bulk foods and compiling the food items into meal boxes. The meal boxes will then go to HUB site volunteers to hand out at senior sites or deliver to eligible seniors and adults with disabilities. Today, March 27, 2020, ALTSD Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez officially started the process of putting together the food boxes, kicking off the effort with staff from her department, from CYFD, as well as volunteers. Each box contains two weeks' worth of food inside. In direct response to the public health emergency and the isolation steps being taken to decrease the rate of COVID-19 infections, the Cabinet Secretary instructed her team to accept calls for seniors who need meals and mobilize volunteers to support those most vulnerable in our community.

"I am so proud of my team who pulled off this massive lift, creating an entire food distribution and volunteer- based operation from scratch. It's so gratifying to see our community members stepping-up to volunteer, our private sector coming to our aid, our partners at the City's Department of Albuquerque Senior Affairs, Bernalillo County's Department of Behavioral Health Services, and fellow state agencies like CYFD and HSD all chiming in to make this a success. Our teamwork through this challenging time is critical," said Secretary Hotrum-Lopez.

The state ALTSD has purchased five truckloads of food from Shamrock foods for the first wave of food, with additional purchases planned for the coming weeks from RoadRunner Food Bank. They've also been working with food banks across the state to connect seniors and disabled adults to supplies. The Department is actively working to create 43+ hubs like this one throughout New Mexico. The process of unloading the trucks that were carrying more than 150,000 lbs. of bulk food, unpacking those boxes, sorting the food, repacking the food into meal boxes, loading the boxes, and delivering the boxes is a labor and time-intensive process. The ALTSD is in the process of re-creating this system across the state, utilizing a volunteer-based workforce.

To date, more than 35,000 seniors and adults with disabilities have requested supplies and the requests continue to come in. The Department estimates there are approximately 104,000 seniors in New Mexico who live at or below the poverty level, with the majority living in Bernalillo County. The first waves of deliveries will be going to areas with the highest volume of requests: Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, and neighboring tribal and rural communities. They will also be prioritizing individuals who are considered at-risk.

"We are still in great need of volunteers," said Secretary Hotrum-Lopez. "We really need help getting these supplies into the hands and homes of the people that are depending on them."

Approximately 400 volunteers from all over the state have reached out to the ALTSD offering to help put together and deliver the boxes. Rural areas are still in need of volunteers. The Charter School location will require 40 volunteers daily.

Secretary Hotrum-Lopez expressed her thankfulness to the Governors' strong leadership, and to all the partners who have already stepped up from the private, public, and non-profit sectors to help with the effort across the state, including:

• Department of Senior Affairs, City of Albuquerque – who have helped breakdown bags of flour, beans, peas, rice, sugar, and pancake mix to place in the 4000 boxes.

• CYFD (probation and parole), the Human Services Department, and the Albuquerque Police Department – who helped unload more than 150,000 pounds of food

• Bernalillo County's Department of Behavioral Health Services- who is operating a donation drop-off site and helped upload the five truckloads of food

• Smalley And Company- who provided forklifts to get the pallets of food off of the trucks

• Robert F. Kennedy Charter School and their Administration- who opened their doors for this operation to utilize their cafeteria and gymnasium

to utilize their cafeteria and gymnasium

• The faith-based and pantries across the state- who are already providing food to seniors and adults with disabilities

disabilities

• The Jesus Christ Later Day Saints Church- who provided a $15,000 grant to purchase supplies for this effort

effort

• Duke City Gladiators Indoor Football Team- the entire team came and helped create meal boxes

Seniors who are in need of supplies can contact 1-800-432-2080. Volunteers who are well and able to help can email ALTSD-Volunteers@state.nm.us with "READY TO HELP" in the subject line and include in the content of the email what town/city they live in and their phone number.