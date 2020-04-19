By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were called to a shooting near Virginia Street around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020. According to Cpt. Melinda Hobbs, when officers arrived they found a 17-year-old juvenile in the alleyway west of Virginia Street Park, who had been shot in the mid-lower back. Officers were told the shooter had left in a white Jeep Cherokee.

While officers and EMS personnel worked to stabilize the victim, New Mexico State Police officers made contact with the vehicle, Hobbs said, and noticed the black stock of a .22 rifle in the vehicle. The driver, Isaac Perez, 18, of Silver City, was taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded. The victim was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center where he subsequently died.

Hobbs told the Beat that during an interview with Perez, he admitted to firing a shot but didn't know if he hit anyone or not. According to Hobbs, Perez gave a 'couple of differing statements' during the interview.

According to Perez, Hobbs stated, a male juvenile accompanying the victim showed Perez a handgun beneath his shirt and the victim showed Perez a magazine from a handgun, after they accused Perez of planning to rob them. They wanted Perez to meet them at the Virginia Street Park to discuss the situation. At this point, Perez said, according to Hobbs, the two juveniles began to walk toward Perez causing Perez to get the rifle from his vehicle and fire a round in their direction.

The male juvenile with the victim had already left the scene when officers arrived, but was located afterward and denied having a part in the incident.

Perez is being held in the Grant County Detention Center on an open charge of murder.

Just after SCPD officers were dispatched to this call, a 'shots fired' call came in and officers were dispatched to Arizona Street, but that call could not be validated and no connection with the Virginia Street Park incident was established.