  • Freeport-McMoRan to Release Revised Operating Plans in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic and First-Quarter 2020 Results on April 24, 2020

To download a PDF of the release, please visit the following link: Freeport-McMoRan to Release Revised Operating Plans in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic and First-Quarter 2020 Results on April 24, 2020

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced that it will release revised operating plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and first-quarter 2020 financial and operating results before the market opens on Friday, April 24, 2020, and will host a conference call with securities analysts on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the revised plans and results.Please visit FCX's website at fcx.com on April 24, 2020 to view the release prior to the conference call. FCX expects to distribute future quarterly press releases with quarterly results by posting on its website. To receive FCX press releases via email when they are posted on fcx.com, interested parties can sign up for email alerts at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/investor-resources/set-email-alerts.

The conference call will be webcast on the Internet along with slides. Interested parties may listen to the conference call live and view the slides on the Investor Relations page of FCX's website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available through Friday, May 22, 2020.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005855/en/

