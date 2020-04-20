Main Street America (MSA) is pleased to announce Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Wyoming have been selected to participate in the Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program, made possible by a $746,900 grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program (HSRP) as administered by the National Park Service (NPS), Department of Interior.

The Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program will significantly expand the funds available for façade improvements in rural communities. In each of the four states selected, three Main Street community partners will receive grants for façade improvements in their downtown districts. Each community is expected to award between two and nine grants of up to $25,000 each.

In New Mexico, MSA will work with New Mexico MainStreet, Deming Luna County Main Street, Gallup MainStreet Arts & Cultural District, and Silver City Main Street Project/Arts & Cultural District to award grants in Deming, Gallup, and Silver City.

The Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program will demonstrate the power of coordinated, small-scale façade improvements on local economies, reinvigorate the image of these downtowns, and aim to attract private investment.

"We are thrilled to launch this program with our partners in Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Wyoming," said Main Street America's Vice President of Revitalization Programs, Matthew Wagner. "We know that façade improvements both preserve historic resources and spur economic growth in communities, and we are eager to start disbursing these funds to produce these changes in rural Main street communities."

Grantee applications for the Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program opened in April 2020.

About the National Park Service

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 419 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Visit us at www.nps.gov.

About the Main Street Coordinating Programs

New Mexico MainStreet is an asset-based community economic development program of the New Mexico Economic Development Department. The program works with local affiliate organizations to develop local capacity, engage people, rebuild places, support small business and creative entrepreneurs, and revitalize economies resulting in economically thriving downtowns and a higher quality of life.

The mission of Silver City MainStreet is "To encourage a vibrant, historic downtown Silver City which is recognized as the heart of our diverse community." Please visit our website, www.silvercitymainstreet.com to learn more.