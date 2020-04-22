By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020, to an armed robbery which had just occurred at the Silver Heights Chevron at 915 Silver Heights Blvd. According to a police report, officers were told by two employees that a male wearing a gray hoodie, a bandana over his face, and sunglasses stepped behind the counter, pointed a silver colored handgun at one of them, and ordered him to "Open it." The male then took about $100 in 1s, 5s, and 10s.

Officers viewing security footage, according to the report, observed the male wearing the described clothing shove the muzzle of a handgun into the victim's neck and then take currency from the cash register. The male was then observed walking out the door and running toward Pinos Altos Road.

While other officers attempted to locate the suspect, the report stated, officers at the scene interviewed two witnesses who had been hiding in the bathroom before running out of the store during the robbery. One of the witnesses stated the suspect had a tattoo on his eyebrow and a line on the left side of his face near the eyebrow and could possibly be Daniel Joseph Salas, 27, of Silver City, and identified Salas from pictures of possible suspects with facial tattoos.

At this time, according to the report, other officers had conducted a felony stop on a white 1997 Mazda car occupied by Melcor Marquez Jr, Roberto Gonzales Jr, and Salas, all listed as unemployed. Some of the clothing Salas was wearing was different than was earlier described by the witness and victim. Salas was placed into investigative detention, the report said, and transported to SCPD. The vehicle was secured along with Marquez's residence at 2800 Leslie Road. During a search of the residence, officers found a black backpack on the back porch containing clothes matching the original description given by the victim.

Salas was charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to commit violent felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was placed under arrest. According to the report, Salas told the officers that he didn't do anything today but wake up and get high.

Salas was booked into the Grant County Detention Center. According to GCDC staff, Salas remains incarcerated as of Apr. 22.

A W&N Enterprises employee notified SCPD the next day that the actual amount of money taken during the robbery was $68.