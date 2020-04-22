By Hallie Richwine

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham updated the public on April 22, 2020, highlighting the success so far at flattening the curve as well as steps to take going forward.

After citing the updated data, she addressed those that have lost loved ones. "That information is private, but know we mourn with you," she said. Grisham referred to COVID-19 as an "unfair, invisible threat."

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel gave a quick update on testing efforts. "After establishing sites in all counties, then the focus was on long term care facilities and tribal communities," Kunkel said. New Mexico continues to partner with resources to keep testing among high-risk communities and those living in congregate settings.

"Last weekend we began testing asymptomatic essential workers," Kunkel said. This includes grocery store employees, healthcare workers, and construction workers, among others. "We are deliberately testing to see if 'silent' COVID is in the communities."

Before turning over the floor to Dr. David Scrase of the New Mexico Human Services department, Grisham briefly explained the current modelling procedures. "Using New Mexico specific data, every day; reviewing public health, scientific, and medical expertise; that is how we know what is happening and what to predict."

Dr. Scrase explained that the current testing and social distancing measures have alleviated the strain and lowered the projection of bed and ventilator usage in New Mexico. "This is one week of data. We'll see next week if the data holds out," he added. He shared the current draft of what needs to happen medically in order to reopen the state. He referred to the Spanish Flu of 1918 and the Swine Flu of 2009 as examples of how resurgence of a virus can be detrimental. "Of course, every population is different, But we need to be careful because we don't want a new pandemic," he said.

Dr. Scrase said for all those frontline medical service providers, there is support available through the New Mexico Healthcare Workers and First Responders Support Line at 855-507-5509.

"This is a fight we're all in together," Grisham said. "It IS a fight. We need a vaccine and a treatment protocol." Grisham said New Mexico is doing two types of surveillance testing. "First, we tested in order to isolate known positive cases. Now we are doing serology testing, which is a blood test looking for possible antibodies. It is critical in knowing prevalence and immunity," she said.

"Until there is a vaccine, this virus lives among us and is looking for hosts. It is waiting for you to show up," Grisham said. "This is how it creates havoc and harm." Grisham said in the next couple of days there will be an extension to the public health orders, to May 15. She said this is to prolong peaking.

"The best defense is social distancing," she said. As the state phases into more relaxed guidelines, the Governor will be relying on the newly-appointed New Mexico Economic Recovery Council and plans on working with mayors, too.

"I am getting a growing sense that we did flatten the curve," she said. "But if you celebrate, celebrate in your house with your family. It's too early to stand outside like we've won." Grisham said the populations suffering the most are counting on the rest of New Mexico to do its part. "The whole state needs to work together. Slow, steady, and without pressure and nuances from other states."