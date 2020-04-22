facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Hallie Richwine

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham updated the public on April 22, 2020, highlighting the success so far at flattening the curve as well as steps to take going forward.

After citing the updated data, she addressed those that have lost loved ones. "That information is private, but know we mourn with you," she said. Grisham referred to COVID-19 as an "unfair, invisible threat."

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel gave a quick update on testing efforts. "After establishing sites in all counties, then the focus was on long term care facilities and tribal communities," Kunkel said. New Mexico continues to partner with resources to keep testing among high-risk communities and those living in congregate settings.

"Last weekend we began testing asymptomatic essential workers," Kunkel said. This includes grocery store employees, healthcare workers, and construction workers, among others. "We are deliberately testing to see if 'silent' COVID is in the communities."

Before turning over the floor to Dr. David Scrase of the New Mexico Human Services department, Grisham briefly explained the current modelling procedures. "Using New Mexico specific data, every day; reviewing public health, scientific, and medical expertise; that is how we know what is happening and what to predict."

Dr. Scrase explained that the current testing and social distancing measures have alleviated the strain and lowered the projection of bed and ventilator usage in New Mexico. "This is one week of data. We'll see next week if the data holds out," he added. He shared the current draft of what needs to happen medically in order to reopen the state. He referred to the Spanish Flu of 1918 and the Swine Flu of 2009 as examples of how resurgence of a virus can be detrimental. "Of course, every population is different, But we need to be careful because we don't want a new pandemic," he said.

Dr. Scrase said for all those frontline medical service providers, there is support available through the New Mexico Healthcare Workers and First Responders Support Line at 855-507-5509.

"This is a fight we're all in together," Grisham said. "It IS a fight. We need a vaccine and a treatment protocol." Grisham said New Mexico is doing two types of surveillance testing. "First, we tested in order to isolate known positive cases. Now we are doing serology testing, which is a blood test looking for possible antibodies. It is critical in knowing prevalence and immunity," she said.

"Until there is a vaccine, this virus lives among us and is looking for hosts. It is waiting for you to show up," Grisham said. "This is how it creates havoc and harm." Grisham said in the next couple of days there will be an extension to the public health orders, to May 15. She said this is to prolong peaking.

"The best defense is social distancing," she said. As the state phases into more relaxed guidelines, the Governor will be relying on the newly-appointed New Mexico Economic Recovery Council and plans on working with mayors, too.

"I am getting a growing sense that we did flatten the curve," she said. "But if you celebrate, celebrate in your house with your family. It's too early to stand outside like we've won." Grisham said the populations suffering the most are counting on the rest of New Mexico to do its part. "The whole state needs to work together. Slow, steady, and without pressure and nuances from other states."

govrcovidtalk govrcovidtalk govrcovidtalk govrcovidtalk govrcovidtalk govrcovidtalk govrcovidtalk govrcovidtalk

Govr422

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

FILLED: Classified for Silver City church seeking office manager. Check back often for new classifieds.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110