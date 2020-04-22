facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Mary Alice Murphy

A few of the members attended through the GoToMeeting platform, but most were on the telephone for the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity meeting on April 22, 2020.

No one offered public comment.

NM CAP Entity Executive Director Anthony Gutierrez addressed the first item of business. "Members at the last meeting tasked (Entity Attorney) Pete (Domenici) and me to write a letter to Senators (Tom) Udall and (Martin) Heinrich regarding the M.H. "Dutch" Salmon Greater Gila River Wild and Scenic River Act.

I supplied the letter to all the members and received only one small language change from Howard (Hutchinson, representing the San Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District). [He then read from the letter:] The NM CAP Entity requests that the proposed language be included in the paragraphs designating the following segments: Gila River, Gila Middle Box; Gila River, Gila Lower Box; San Francisco River, Upper Frisco Box; San Francisco River, Devil's Creek; and San Francisco River, Lower San Francisco Canyon. [The language requested:] Designation of these segments as a component of the Wild and Scenic Rivers System shall not be utilized by any Federal agency as a reason or basis to prohibit the development or operation of components of the New Mexico Unit of the Central Arizona Project or other water utilization alternatives to meet the water supply demands in the Southwest Planning Region of New Mexico pursuant to the Arizona Water Settlements Act, Public Law 108-451. Provided that diversion works shall not be located within the designated segment."

Gutierrez noted that the first paragraph of the letter asked that the changes requested "not be seen as supporting the designation."

"We have had comments in opposition to the designation, but as a board, we have not directly opposed or supported the act," Gutierrez said. "Several entities represented on the board have separately opposed the designation."

Domenici said the letter tried to create a safe harbor, "a specific phrase used by Mr. (Allen) Campbell (representing the Gila Hotsprings Irrigation Association). The San Francisco district also addresses the safe harbor issue. There are a lot of precedents for safe harbor in the wild and scenic designations in other areas. This was tailored for this particular designation."

Chairwoman Darr Shannon asked for discussion and receiving none, did a roll call vote for the motion and second, and the letter was approved by a quorum of eight people.

The next item addressed the final budget for the 2020-21 NM CAP Entity. The only difference from the preceding year's budget is no professional services allocation of $410,000. Gutierrez explained that during the legislative session the ISC received no funding for engineering services. "This budget, as it is now, was approved in the ISC budget during the legislative session. The funding will be added back in once a Record of Decision is received."

The total budget for the year is $381,800 and was approved by telephone voice votes.

During Roundtable, Gutierrez said he sent out a newsletter to the members on how to access the draft environmental statement, which will be open for comment on April 24. The website to access the EIS is nmuniteis.com. Included on the site is a virtual public meeting. "The EIS is open for comments for 45 days," Gutierrez said. "I would like for us to hold a meeting in May to discuss solely in detail the EIS. The website has places where people can provide comments and ask questions. There is also a presentation from the Bureau of Reclamation, and you'll find a list of the cooperating agencies. The website includes a project overview, existing conditions, components and the project alternatives. Also included are interactive maps. I encourage all of the members to familiarize themselves with what's on the site and what is in the EIS, including a comparison of impacts. Most impacts were minor to moderate, with the only high impacts being to cultural resources. The virtual public meeting is a good tool."

He noted the scope of work with Stantec had to stop until the governor's order is lifted. "We will present to the Interstate Stream Commission on May 12 (or maybe it's May 11) and ask for approval of the budget."

Dominique Work, ISC attorney, attending on the telephone, said she knew that not everyone in the area has easy access to Internet. "You can contact [inaudible name] at the ISC or Sean Heath at Reclamation to get a paper copy of the EIS."

Gutierrez said they could contact him and he could make the contacts for members, if they wished.

He suggested the next meeting could be on May 5, the regular meeting date, at 10 a.m. "It gives everyone time to review the draft EIS, so we can have discussion, kind of like a workshop, and comment on it that day. I think it would be best to have a similar conference call."

"Then the following meeting on June 2, we can approve the comments and provide formal comments from this board to the joint leads," Gutierrez continued.

He said the meeting was being recorded, so it could be used for the minutes.

Meeting was adjourned.

 

