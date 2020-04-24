facebook-24x24

  • Home
  • News
  • Front Page News Articles
  • Commissioners to Consider Assuming Governance of Gila Regional Medical Center at a Special Meeting on May 1, 2020

Details
Category: Front Page News

Silver City, NM (April 24, 2020)--The Board of County Commissioners of Grant County will consider assuming the governance of Gila Regional Medial Center at a special meeting to be held at 9am on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Recent events have raised serious concerns regarding the financial viability and continuity of operations of the Gila Regional Medical Center. GRMC is a county-owned hospital that was established pursuant to New Mexico's Hospital Funding Act. The stated purpose of the Act is to enable and encourage counties to provide appropriate and adequate hospital facilities for the sick in all geographic areas of the state. The Act provides counties broad powers to take necessary and expedient action to the carry out this purpose.

Accordingly, the Board of County Commissioners of Grant County will consider all available options to assist GRMC in the provision of much needed quality healthcare to the people of Grant County and its surrounding areas. Such options include revocation of the powers delegated to the hospital's Board of Trustees and the retention of a professional healthcare management company to assess and remedy shortfalls in the leadership and management of GRMC. There are no plans to sell the hospital.

"We are truly grateful for the service of the Trustees. As healthcare has changed and become more complex, their task has become more and more difficult. The Commission believes the time has come to consider that the current governance structure may not be the best way to ensure the County's hospital has every tool it needs to be successful for the foreseeable future, says Chairman Chris Ponce."

The meeting will take place in the Commission Meeting Room at the Grant County Administration Center located at 1400 Highway 180 East, Silver City, NM 88061 with remote participation. The agenda for this meeting may be altered up to seventy-two (72) hours prior to the meeting; copies can be obtained from the County Manager's Office or viewed online at www.grantcountynm.gov. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency declared by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the limits on the number of persons gathering, except for essential functions, the meeting will be closed to the public. It may be viewed live on the County's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCszkwc1-OF36U2F-TLNWf5Q or later as a recording on the County's website at www.grantcountynm.gov. Public input will be via email and comments must be submitted prior to the meeting. Comments may be emailed to khubbs@grantcountynm.gov with Public Comment noted in the subject line. Comments will be read into the minutes.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

FILLED: Classified for Silver City church seeking office manager. Check back often for new classifieds.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110