The 2020 New Mexico Primary Election is coming up. As a reminder, New Mexico has a closed primary, so only those registered with a major political party (Democratic, Republican and Libertarian) may participate in the primary election.

The deadline for current registered voters to change their political party and be eligible to vote in the 2020 Primary Election will be Tuesday, May 5 by 5:00 p.m. You can check, register or update your voter registration online at NMVote.org or by calling the Grant County Clerk’s Office 575-574-0042.

Anyone who will be 18 years of age by the General Election, November 3, 2020, will be eligible to register and vote in this Primary Election.

In response to the ongoing public health crisis we are encouraging all voters to vote using an absentee ballot. Beginning the week of April 27th, the New Mexico Secretary of State will send out an absentee ballot application to all registered major party voters (Democratic, Republican and Libertarian). If you want to have your ballot mailed to you, please fill out this application form and return it to the Grant County Clerk’s Office before May 29th. You can also fill out the application online now at NMVote.org. For anyone who has already requested an absentee ballot, no further action is needed – your ballot will be mailed to you beginning May 5th. Absentee ballots may be returned by mail (with postage already paid) to the County Clerk’s Office, or in -person at any early voting or election day location no later than 7:00 p.m. on June 2, 2020.

Early in person voting will begin on Tuesday, May 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Grant County Clerk’s Office, 1400 Highway 180 E. in Silver City. Early in person voting at our alternate location at the Bayard Community Center, 290 Hurley Ave. in Bayard, will begin on Saturday, May 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The last day to early vote will be Saturday, May 30. Social distancing requirements will be enforced at both locations.

Full information about what you can expect for the 2020 Primary Election can be found on the NM Secretary of States website FAQ page here: https://www.sos.state.nm.us/2020/03/16/faq-absentee-voting-for-the-2020-primary-election/