Letter to Freeport-McMoran community partners announces furloughs at Chino

By Mary Alice Murphy

Freeport-McMoRan announced revised operating plans during a call this morning. The plans will cost-cutting measures that will impact Grant County operations.

They include reductions in capital spending, lower production levels, and lower operating, administrative and exploration costs "to preserve the company's financial strength during this period of uncertainty," according to a letter that Chino Operation General Manager Chad Fretz and Tyrone Operation General Manager Erich Bower sent out today, April 24, 2020.

The letter states that Chino continues to evaluate the best path forward while working through issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting work disruption.

Chino plans to continue care and maintenance work and will restart the Hydromet Solution Extraction Electrowinning (SX/EW) operations on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

That day also begins the placement of most employees on an unpaid furlough for up to one month, meaning they will remain employed and eligible for company benefits, although they will not be receiving pay.

The letter said uncertainty remains on what the total impact to the workforce will be. "It is clear we will be required to lay off a large number of employees. Those impacted could include employees on an unpaid furlough and/or those who remain working during this time."

The employees will receive an official WARN notice of a mass layoff. "It does not mean an employee will be laid off, only that they may be laid off."

The Tyrone operation expects not to see significant changes based on the revised operating plans. "However, we will continue cost-cutting and efficiency measures already in progress."

The next to the last paragraph of the letter states: "Please know these difficult decisions are not being made lightly. … We continue to implement a series of actions to reduce administrative and centralized support costs in conjunction with the revised operating plans."