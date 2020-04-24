By Mary Alice Murphy

What started out as somewhat of a tech wreck at the WebEx Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, April 24, 2020, evolved into updates and decisions, before ending in another wreck, not tech connected this time.

Chief Nursing Officer Kelly Rodriguez talked about ongoing preparations for a coronavirus surge as it evolves. "We are working on processes through mock sessions. The OR has completed its mock session, and the same with the ICU. The mock session also provided step-by-step processes in OB. We're fine-tuning the process and the Emergency Room had a real time session dealing successfully with COVID patients. We continue to monitor everyone coming into the facility, as well as monitoring the ER census for accepting the potential of positive cases. We are meeting every morning at 9:30 to monitor supplies and look at policy and procedure. Everyone is doing a great job."

No one had questions, so the next to give a report was Physician and Clinical Practices Director Rennie Mariscal.

"The testing clinic process is going very smoothly," Mariscal reported. "We have screened more than 100, tested 104 and received three positive results. They all went home for isolation and recovery. We will continue our testing at least to May 15."

He said the volumes had been steady. "Grant County has a low number of confirmed cases and no hospitalizations until recently. I have noticed that people do not seem to be following social distancing. New Mexico has not yet reached its peak. We are still likely to have asymptomatic carriers spreading the virus. We want to acknowledge all the help from residents and businesses. Residents are making and providing masks and protective gowns to the hospital and businesses are bringing food to those doing the testing clinic and to other providers, too."

Mariscal said the hospital had performed 105 telehealth sessions, including in cardiology, pediatrics, surgery, cancer and family medicine.

Chief Quality and Compliance Officer Tanya Carroccio said she also wanted to recognize the community for its support. "We will continue radio spots until numbers decline. Next week on Wednesday at 2 p.m. is our last question and answer series unless we have a new outbreak."

Carroccio said the hospital is looking at procedures for safely reopening for medical procedures and services. "We have to look at state and federal guidelines. I am really excited about the fillable form for medical volunteers. We are looking for anyone that has a clinical background who is willing to volunteer in the hospital. We will put out the information soon. It is important in case of catastrophe."

She noted that some people come to the ER thinking that's where the testing is. "We have made sure there is signage telling people where the testing is, so they can go to the correct place."

"We also want to make sure we are messaging to everyone in the public that if you have a chronic condition, you should make sure to continue to be seen regularly," Carroccio said. "You need to continue your care so that your condition does not worsen. Please continue your being checked."

She also recognized the collaboration of medical entities in the community. Gila Regional, Silver Health Care, Hidalgo Medical Services and Fort Bayard Medical Center are all working together through active participation across the region.

Trustee Jeannie Miller thanked the administration for providing the reports. "I think what we're doing at Gila Regional will make us well prepared when and if the pandemic really hits us."

Carroccio said all the hospital directors are also working together to make sure the hospital is prepared. "We've been ahead of the curve for best practices way longer than many, even larger hospitals."

Most non-trustee attendees had no public comment. Chris DeBolt, county resident and retired GRMC employee, said: "I want to thank all of you for what you're doing. You're our heroes. I was shocked to see in the Daily Press that a management company is likely to take over the hospital. I thought the Board and the County Commission were working together to keep the hospital going. I feel that it is forcing the Board of Trustees into a corner either to dismiss you or replace you. I read that Joel Schram's position is now vacant. I think perhaps the commission wants to dismiss you and recruit members more amenable to their demands. I do not understand this. It was announced before the board members were notified. That is not in accord with the Board values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence. Yes, I'm angry! I don't like the way this was done. For months I thought you were working in positive collaboration. I want to thank you for your countless volunteer hours, and I'm so sorry you have been put in this position. We thank you for what you've done."

Ken Stone of the IT Department said he is documenting the meetings, and "I also appreciate your work."

In new business, the trustees approved the credentialing report as recommended by the Medical Executive Committee.

The next item addressed ratification of prior actions taken by the hospital.

Trustee James Marshall said the first item was the Paycheck Protection Program, for which Gila Regional applied and received funding. "The hospital applied in a timely manner and secured the funding before it ran out of money. It is a refundable, forgivable loan if used predominantly for payroll." The resolution was approved.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Richard Stokes said the hospital vetted the program very thoroughly to make sure it qualified. "Even our external auditor said he saw no problems with it."

The second resolution addressed the Medicare Advanced Payment Program. Marshall said the hospital was being hit hard by a decrease in volume. "This is a loan that helps us maintain during this time of mandated reduced services. It will have to be repaid." Trustees approved the resolution.

The Critical Access Hospital Bed Size Licensure application was tabled for now. The Gila Regional Management Services process was tabled for further discussion, at the request of the Grant County Commission, Marshall said.

Chairman Tony Trujillo said he has been working hard at being transparent and "I was quite alarmed at the article. I, too, think it is a clear attempt to eliminate this board. I thought we were working more cooperatively, and I am disappointed that this was released to the public and that we had to read it in the media (Silver City Daily Press). I think it's very unprofessional of the commission to do this. I will continue to work with the commission, but this afternoon, I will be submitting my resignation to the commission and county manager as chair and as a member. You have been a great board to work with. You always had in mind what was best for the hospital. I will no longer be serving on this board."

Miller said: "I, too, will turn in my resignation. We know what is going on."

Trustee Dr. Victor Nwachuku said: "I want to commend the board for a job well done. As a physician practicing here for more than 20 years, I am committed to this community. I am grateful to this community and hospital staff. I, too, will resign from this board."

Trustee Ed Wilmot said: "I respect everyone's opinion. I'm grappling with my decision. I have done a lot of hospital management and procurement. And I am particularly concerned because I don't want this to disrupt the hospital. It's been a good adventure."

Marshall said: "I appreciate all of your efforts. Some things are handled this way. We have all had independent thoughts that have made the board stronger."

Wilmot thanked Trujillo for bringing transparency to the board.

Trujillo said to Stokes: "Richard, of all the CEOs I've worked with, you're been amazing to work with."

Stokes said: "I thank all the board members. You have been much more transparent. I will miss working with those of you who have resigned."

Miller said: "I am making my last motion for this board. I move we adjourn."

And by roll call vote the board adjourned, after losing four of its members over the past two months to seemingly forced resignations.