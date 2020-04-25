[Editor's Note: This took place before the GRMC Board meeting yesterday, so some of the information is a bit dated.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Gila Regional Medical Center Chief Quality and Compliance Officer Tanya Carroccio again led a question and answer session on Silver City Radio on Wednesday, April 22. Chief Hospitalist and Infection Specialist Dr. Tsering Sherpa and Physician and Clinical Practices Director Rennie Mariscal answered questions.

The first question agreed that no visitors were allowed at the hospital. "Is it possible for the community to make 'thinking of you' packets to give to the patients?"

Sherpa said it was a nice gesture, "but we're still uncertain about the coronavirus survivability on surfaces. It can vary. The virus can stay in the air for 2-3 hours; on plastic surfaces up to three days, with other survivability on other surfaces, including on surgical masks up to 7 days. Conditions are still being researched, so we cannot allow packages into the hospital at this time."

Another question asked how COVID-19 is impacting the hospital.

Mariscal said: "Because services have declined, revenues have declined. Because supplies costs have increased, and now that we have enough supplies to address a surge, we have only a few days of cash on hand."

"Is GRMC doing testing analysis in house?" a questioner asked.

Mariscal replied that although the hospital has the machines necessary to do analyze the tests in house, it is still waiting on supplies of the reagent needed. "We are in long waiting lines, because the reagent is being redirected to hot spots. Our tests are being done by the state lab run by LabCorp in Albuquerque. "

Another question asked about the turnaround time on test results.

"Usually it's about 48-60 hours, but it can change if there is a major surge in another area," Mariscal said.

A question asked if it were possible to get testing in different locations locally.

"Gila Regional Medical Center's testing is at a convenient location, right across from the hospital," Mariscal replied. "The person being tested is evaluated by our nurse practitioner, and if symptoms require it, the person can be taken into the clinic and evaluated further. We are following rigorous standards from the state. Please make an appointment at 575-388-4103. We do not accept walk-ins. Arrive at least 10 minutes early for your appointment. We will tell you where to park and you stay in your car for the test. We have done 403 tests, and we have only 14 people confirmed positive in the county."

To a question about the county's rate being 3 percent and if that was a good rate, Sherpa said: "It is a good rate. In New Mexico overall, it's 5 percent. An increased number of testings will give us better numbers and rates."

A questioner asked: "I'm tired of all this, but I'm scared about when things open up again. How is the hospital dealing with reopening?"

Sherpa agreed that the whole country is in a state of fear. "We are ready to deal with all medical conditions. We need the community to know that the hospital is safe for treatments. We have isolation areas if and when we get coronavirus cases, and we will continue to follow CDC guidelines."

A question asked about the challenges that the news talks about. "What about our nursing homes and the detention center?"

Sherpa said congregate conditions are always a problem. "Yes, nursing homes are especially at risk because they usually house people with underlying conditions. Our nursing homes and the detention center have taken care of their residents, and we have no active cases in these places. The nursing homes are needed for those discharged from the hospital, who cannot go straight home without more care. We have no cases in the detention center. They are tested upon arrival. The jail has set up isolation and quarantine cells if needed."

A questioner asked about the new antibody tests and if they were available in the area.

Sherpa said the blood test is not intended to test for infection, but it is an antibody test to determine immunity in the community. "It is being used for risk assessment. The FDA and the CDC are working together to validate the testing. GRMC expects to get the antibody test by the end of May. Again, things are being diverted to hotspots."

A question asked what residents should be most worried about.

Sherpa said: "Because there are no cases in the hospital [Editor's Note: As of Wednesday April 22.], we should not be that worried, but we need to continue to stay home and practice social distancing. The New Mexico infection rate has not yet peaked. We expect it by June. We must be diligent with the protection measures."

A questioner was confused about the taking of temperatures. "Is it a false sense of security to not have a fever?"

Sherpa said people often go to work with a slight temperature, but they are not too sick to work. "We take the temperature because we care about our patients and employees. Remember to practice social distancing, wash your hands often and wear a mask when you go out."

"Does the hospital need more supplies," a question asked.

Mariscal said: "We've been blessed by the community, but we could use some more cloth masks."

Carroccio said those willing to sew masks should contact MaryAnn Marlar at maryann_marlar@yahoo.com or 313-5891. "She is coordinating the mask and gown making."

"We will finish this series with our last one next week, at 2 p.m. on April 29," Carroccio concluded.