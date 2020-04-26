

Update includes six additional deaths related to COVID-19

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 66 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

18 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

12 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

1 new case in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Sunday also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

Those cases are:

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 99.

The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 2,726 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 688

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 22

Cibola County: 41

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 13

Doña Ana County: 116

Eddy County: 13

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 13

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 10

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 720

Otero County: 4

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 14

Roosevelt County: 7

Sandoval County: 374

San Juan County: 442

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 95

Socorro County: 40

Taos County: 17

Torrance County: 14

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 42

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 148 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 650 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. All businesses except those deemed essential have been ordered to close. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.