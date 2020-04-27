By Roger Lanse
Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to 2526 Kimberly Drive on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at about 2:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. As officers were responding, Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority dispatchers advised that the male victim stated he had been shot at by James Marin, later confirmed as James Marin, 27, of Silver City, and the bullet just grazed his right side.
According to an SCPD incident report, when officers arrived they found the victim had bullet holes in the right side of his T-shirt, but observed that he had no injuries. The victim stated he did not need medical attention. Officers also located a bullet hole in the victim's house behind where he was standing.
The victim and his wife, who officers knew from previous encounters, the report said, told officers the victim was arguing with Marin, who is dating the victim's daughter, about how he had parked his vehicle in the driveway. Officers were able to view surveillance camera video and doorbell video which showed the victim's wife trying to push the victim backward toward the door when Marin, who officers knew from prior encounters, reached into his white 1997 Chevrolet S10 pickup and pulled out what appeared to be a black semi-auto pistol. After walking to a black car parked behind his pickup, Marin was observed laying the weapon on the hood of that vehicle. He was then seen, the report stated, again picking up the weapon, pointing it in the victim's direction, and firing a shot. According to the report, Marin was then observed getting into the black car with the victims' daughter and driving away followed by someone in a silver-colored vehicle.
While officers continued to interview the victim and process the scene, the report said, other officers had initiated a traffic stop on a silver 2005 BMW car on Leslie Road advising they had Marin in investigative detention. According to Grant County Detention Center staff, Marin was in custody there as of Monday, Apr. 27.