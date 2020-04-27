By Roger Lanse

Several trees were shoplifted from ACE Hardware by two women in a white Expedition on Friday, Apr. 24, 2020, Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority dispatchers advised the Silver City Police Department. An officer was dispatched at about 6:30 a.m. and as he was responding, observed a vehicle matching the description in the Walmart parking lot.

According to an SCPD incident report, the officer made a traffic stop on a 1990 white Ford Expedition and asked the driver, Jacqueline Silva, 34, of Silver City, what she was doing, and she stated she was not doing anything. The officer then asked what she was doing with the trees in the rear seat and she replied, "Nothing, why?" Silva, according to the report, said she had bought them at ACE the day before which was why she didn't have a receipt when asked to produce one by the officer. The report stated Silva denied being at ACE earlier that morning, then upon further questioning admitted she had taken one of the trees but had paid for the others. Silva, according to the report, gave the officer permission to search the vehicle for any other illegal or stolen items.

After asking the passenger, Lea Trujillo, 35, of Silver City, to step out of the vehicle, the report said, officers, in a search of the vehicle, discovered glass pipes with residue, an open can of beer still cold to the touch, and marijuana and methamphetamines (both later confirmed presumptive by testing at SCPD). Trujillo then gave the officer permission to search her and he did find methamphetamines, and she was immediately arrested.

According to the report, Silva was arrested for shoplifting, as video footage from ACE showed four trees with a value of $191.46 had been taken, and she was released on a citation to appear. Trujillo was taken to SCPD for paperwork and booked into the Grant County Detention Center, charged with shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and having an open container. She remains in custody at GCDC as of Monday, Apr. 27.

The trees were recovered and released to a store manager.