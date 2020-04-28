By Roger Lanse

On Friday, Apr. 24, 2020, at about 7:42 p.m., a Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to Pinos Altos Road and 20th Street in reference to a welfare check call on two children. According to an SCPD blotter, a caller to Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised two minor children were walking on Pinos Altos Road near McDonalds's with only pants on – no shirt, socks, or shoes. Caller advised the children were 5 and 7-years old. She did not see any adults with them.The officer made contact with two young boys, who were described as filthy and did not appear to have had a bath recently, just north of Pinos Altos Road. According to an SCPD incident report, the boys told the officer they lived on Newsham Street and were looking for their mom, Isabel Pendragon, later confirmed as Isabel Pendragon, 32, of Silver City, who had not been home all day. At this time, the report stated, a male in a vehicle, who identified himself as the boys' uncle, stopped and said he would try to find the mother and left.

According to the police report, the officer placed the two boys in the patrol car and transported them to Newsham Street (trailer park), where the officer was waved down by a 54-year-old female who the officer identified as the mother of Pendragon. The female advised that she had been staying at the trailer with Pendragon and the two boys and that Pendragon 'comes and goes' from the trailer and is hardly ever home and that Pendragon has custody of the boys. The report stated that the female supplied sweats, socks, and shirts for the boys but could not find any shoes.

The boys were taken into the officer's custody due to the abandonment and neglect, the report said, and transported to SCPD for paperwork. The boys then asked if they could have something to eat as they had eaten only breakfast but had not had lunch or dinner. The officer gave them something to eat and made a CYFD referral after the district attorney's office approved a charge of abandonment of a child against the mother.

Pendragon arrived at SCPD, while the officer was on the phone with the DA's office and demanded to have her children returned to her appearing to be under the influence of an impairing substance, according to the report. While explaining to Pendragon that the officer was pursuing charges against her and that the children were now in CYFD custody, Pendragon approached the officer aggressively all the while yelling and cussing at the officer. Pendragon then left in a vehicle waiting for her and as it left, the officer could still hear Pendragon cussing.

A CYFD worker arrived to take custody of both boys and a warrant will be issued for Pendragon's arrest.