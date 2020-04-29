facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

Grant County political candidates, let us put our political views aside and join forces to help our friends, neighbors and our community.

Together, we can help those in need. We are proposing that each candidate make a monetary donation (any amount) which will be used to purchase Food Basket $50.00 gift certificates.

The certificate must be used for food, with the following restrictions; No cash back, no alcohol, tobacco or lottery tickets. Local families in need will be properly identified.

We will agree on a date, time, location for the distribution, and those who donate may be present to assist in the distribution of the certificates.

The Silver City Daily Press and the Grant County Beat will be available to cover the event.

Donations can be made at: Farmers Insurance at 502 Silver Heights, Silver City, phone; 388-1969 and at Terrazas Funeral Chapel, 1 Fort Bayard Rd, Santa Clara, phone 537-0777, Make checks payable to Food Basket. Private donations are welcome!

Jim and Debbie Nennich are donating 30 additional $50 gift certificates from Food Basket.

For further information call the numbers above or 519 0825. Thanks in advance. May God Bless.

GRANT COUNTY COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP, Senator Gabriel Ramos, Luis Terrazas and Robert Padilla.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

FILLED: Classified for Silver City church seeking office manager. Check back often for new classifieds.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110