By Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: This is written from the script used for questions and answers, because this writer missed the live show.]

Gila Regional Medical Center Chief Quality and Compliance Officer Tanya Carroccio served as questioner, with Dr. Tsering Sherpa, infectious disease physician and GRMC's inpatient services medical director, answering the questions sent in by listeners to Silver City Radio, which aired the show.

How many cases are currently at the hospital?

"There are currently no cases or admissions at the hospital with a confirmed coronavirus test," Sherpa said. She continued that although the number of confirmed cases in the region is low, "it does not mean the threat is not in our region. We must remember the New Mexico infection rate has not reached its peak, and is expected to be around June 1, according to the New Mexico Department of Health epidemiological forecast. We must continue to be diligent and protect one another from infection and community transmission, as some carriers of the virus are asymptomatic."

[Editor's Note: Carroccio told the Beat that last week one person was admitted as a confirmed COVID-19 case, but returned home to self-quarantine the next day.]

The next question posed: What is the point of wearing face masks? Unless they are N95 masks, isn't it pointless?

Sherpa replied: "It is absolutely not pointless to wear a facial barrier. It is dependent on everyone wearing a mask, not just people with symptoms. Non-N95 masks, such as cloth or surgical masks, provide a barrier for the person wearing the mask. Face masks combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing, help slow the spread of the disease."

A questioner asked why face masks hadn't been recommended by the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) at the start of the pandemic.

"At that time, experts didn't yet know the extent to which people with COVID-19 could spread the virus before symptoms appeared," Sherpa replied. "Nor was it known that some people might have the virus but show no symptoms. Both groups can unknowingly spread the virus to others. So, the CDC did an about-face on the masks and updated its guidance to recommend the widespread use of simple cloth face coverings to help prevent transmission of the virus. Gila Regional implemented a masks-for-all policy weeks before the CDC provided its recommendations, showing our dedication to keep patients, employees and providers as safe as possible at our hospital and clinics."

The next question asked if Silver City has reached its peak for COVID-19 cases.

Sherpa repeated the forecast as June 1 for the peak in the state. "The efforts put in place have been a significant factor for pushing out the peak date. If we continue to be diligent, we may see a very low peak. We don't know enough about the virus and whether it will reduce in the summer, similar to other coronaviruses."

She noted that the effective rate of COVID-19 transmission has reached a low-level endemic state in a few counties that initially saw a high number of cases, such as Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Bernalillo. "However, cases in the northwest portion of the state continue to rise significantly and the risk for catastrophic surge has not been eliminated. We also see the likelihood of having significant growth of cases in the southeast portion of the state. The southwest region is holding steady with having few cases."

Another question: Is the worst yet to come for the coronavirus? Did everybody overreact?

"The worst may yet happen, as there is no vaccine or known absolute medications supported by evidence," Sherpa said. "This could take quite some time, and expert scientists and physicians are very concerned about a second wave. Just because we do not have it in Grant County or in the region does not mean we are safe from an outbreak in our community."

Carroccio answered the question about what the hospital thinks about what reopening Silver City should look like and when it should happen.

"We have a robust COVID-19 taskforce at the hospital, which has assigned a steering committee to head up the GRMC Roadmap to Recovery: Reinstitution of Medical Services and Operations for our hospital and clinics. The steering committee will pay close attention to the state directives for lifting restrictions. In addition, each area of the hospital and clinics will be identifying what each phase of reopening looks like, as well as what triggers will require returning to more restrictive policies and procedures."

Silver City also has a community taskforce and subgroups already planning a cautious and careful reopening plan, in which the hospital's steering committee will participate, Carroccio said.

The next question said that it seems that everybody is "just over this or are things starting to get back to normal?"



Sherpa replied: "As with any crisis, there comes a time of somewhat normalization as people become more informed and changes implemented are now everyday occurrences. We anticipate there will be a new normal, such as social distancing caution, wearing marks and identifying the need to have large group gatherings."

Another question asked if the use of alcohol affects the likeliness to get COVID-19.

Sherpa replied that experts advise against using substances such as alcohol to reduce stress, anxiety or loneliness while social distancing during the outbreak. "Alcohol use can affect the general health of the body, leading to potential outcomes like sleeping less and creating a weakened immune system. Individuals should be instituting behaviors that will fortify their health and help keep them protected from the virus. Staying active, while social distancing, is a prime example of behavior that will help your immune system. Drinking alcohol isn't going to go that."

She continued by saying that using marijuana and other inhaled substances, such as cigarettes and e-cigarette or vaping devices can be "acutely dangerous because of the stress they place on the pulmonary system."

The last question asked what services are offered at the COVID screening program and clinic.

Sherpa said Gila Regional's COVID screening program and clinic offer both telephone and in-person screenings, COVID-19 testing and now available antibody testing. "Antibody testing is a new test for people who feel they may have had a COVID infection and recovered from it. It is still unknown how long these antibodies might protect you against the coronavirus. These tests shouldn't be used to diagnose the virus. For more information on this testing or to make a screening appointment, call, 575-388-4103. We are now also taking walk-in patients and have expanded our screening criteria. We are located across the street from the hospital at 1264 E. 32nd Street."

Carroccio concluded by thanking listeners for submitting questions. "We hope this series has been helpful and informative. Remember, please stay home, and if you must go out, stand six feet away from others, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and consider wearing a facial barrier. Be safe. This was brought to you by Gila Regional Medical Center, your community hospital and clinics."