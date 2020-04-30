By Hallie Richwine

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham started her update by saying that she remains serious about the public health orders. "Between the stay-at-home instructions and public health restrictions, we are slowing the transmission, protecting individuals, and making sure we don't overwhelm the healthcare system."

Grisham thanked New Mexicans for taking the situation seriously.

She extended the stay-at-home order until May 15, during which time modeling will continue in order to make further decisions.

"These are parallel efforts," she said, "This health crisis has become an economic crisis." She said that was the reasoning behind making changes to the public health order, which eases some of the restrictions.

"Since we can't just shut everything down, we must do better and better," Grisham said.

The Navajo Nation Rapid Response Team has been assembled to address the greater risks the Navajo Nation is facing. This is a three-state initiative to tackle the unique challenges of the sovereign nation. "We have to pay attention to the areas where it is more difficult to protect New Mexicans," she said.

Grisham then described what will be new, as what remains closed during the public health order. Non-essential retailers will have the opportunity to operate with curbside pickup. State parks will reopen for day use, and pet services will be able to operate.

Mass gatherings and dining in remain on the list of things that are prohibited, as are salons, theaters, and gyms.

Secretary of Health Kathy Kunkel said that New Mexico still has a strong testing foundation, in both the collection and laboratory parts of the process.

Dr. David Scrase of Health and Human Services said that they continue to model and project the activity of the virus.

"We need to learn how to live in a COVID-positive world," Scrase said. While New Mexico has slowed the doubling time and the rate of transmission of the virus, it is not gone until we are all vaccinated.

"All of the criteria that need met in order to reopen the state is driven by social distancing," he said. "If you're like me and you don't want a COVID infection, stay at home. Be extra careful."

The governor reminded everyone to continue with safe practices.

"It will be a higher burden to bear, because you're responsible in this social contract to mitigate spread."