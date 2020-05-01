facebook-24x24

Details
Front Page News

Hi,
This is Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner,

I would like to thank all of you who are following the advice of New Mexico's Governor and the Department of Health to "Stay at Home," and when neces-sary to leave home, practice social distancing, wear a face mask, and practice good hygiene. Your efforts have paid off. The number of COVID-19 virus cases in Grant County have remained relatively low and constant. But we must not let our guard down.

I have received numerous emails, phone calls and other communications re-questing, and even demanding, that I, as Mayor, allow our small businesses to open. I have lived in Silver City for 43 years and know how important our small businesses are, not only to the small retail business owner, but to the econo-my of Silver City. However, it is a state law that neither the Mayor, Town Council, or Town Manager has the authority to "Open the Town." That authori-ty rests solely with our Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

One mayor in New Mexico has challenged the Governor's authority to issue her Public Health Order closing all businesses except "essential" businesses. However, according to the State's Attorney General, Hector H. Balderas, "The Governor's executive and public health emergency orders are effective statewide, holding the full force of law as enacted by the Legislature. In fact, Section 12-10-10 of the All Hazards Emergency Management Act, which is in-voked when a Public Health Emergency was declared on March 11, 2020, states that it is the duty of all political subdivisions of the state……to comply with and enforce all executive orders and rules made by the Governor or under the Governor's authority pursuant to law." We in Silver City Government will honor that law.

Although our Town government cannot open up Silver City in the way some cit-izens would like, we have a Task Force comprised of Town, County, Chamber of Commerce, and other community leaders that are working at the request of the Governor with our small businesses to help them create plans for reopen-ing safely so as to protect their employees and customers. Various plans throughout New Mexico have already been submitted to the Governor. Our task force will submit its plan to the Governor next week.

The Governor had a press conference on Thursday, April 30, and presented her preliminary plan to reopen businesses in a "Phased In" process. She an-nounced an easing up on some restrictions including the guidelines for the opening of small retail businesses, golf courses and others. Her press confer-ence can be viewed on her Facebook page, "Governor Michelle Lujan Gri-sham."

Silver City will be opening its golf course, and all parks, except Penny Park, this Saturday. Once again, thank you for all that you are doing to protect your-self, your family, and others from the COVID-19 virus.

