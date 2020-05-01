By Mary Alice Murphy

After coming out of executive session of the May 1, 2020 special meeting, the first item of the agenda addressed Consideration of Revoking Grant County's Delegation of Governing Powers to the Board of Trustees of the Gila Regional Medical Center and Establishing the Board of County Commissioners of Grant County as the Hospital Governing Board Pursuant to the Hospital Funding Act, NMSA 1978, Sections 4¬48B¬5(A) and 4¬ 48B¬5(T).

Chairman Chris Ponce made the motion to approve the resolution. Due to lack of a second, the motion died.

The second item addressed Consideration of Appointment of Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees pursuant to the Hospital Funding Act, NMSA 1978.

A motion was made to table the item, which was seconded and approved.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said: "My intention, speaking for myself, is to work with the remaining three board members, but we're not ready to do that."

The final item of business was Consideration of Approving an Interim Chief Executive Officer Agreement with HealthTechS3 Pursuant to the Hospital Funding Act, NMSA 1978, Sections 4¬48B¬ 5(H) and 4¬48B¬5(J), and the Procurement Code, Sections 13¬1¬98(T) and 13¬1¬ 98.2(B)

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards made the motion to approve, and District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings seconded it.

"I think all of us feel it is incredibly important to provide management help to (Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer) Richard Stokes to bring help to the hospital," Browne said. "Leaving it all to one person is not possible."

Billings said he agreed with Browne. "I want to thank Richard Stokes who has filled in as CEO, while still doing his job as CFO. I am in favor of this action to bring stability to the hospital. That's what these actions we are taking are intended to do."

Edwards also expressed her "sincere thanks to Richard for him doing both jobs. That goes above and beyond."

Browne asked Ponce to speak to Stokes and ask him to continue to be CFO. "We need him in that position."

The meeting then adjourned.

[Editor's Note: The Beat was told the contract CEO will begin Monday. Unconfirmed at this point, but may be confirmed later today.]

[Editor's Note: Public Comment will be reported in another article.]