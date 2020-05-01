By Mary Alice Murphy

In open session of the Grant County Commission special meeting prior to the executive session to address issues concerning Gila Regional Medical Center, commissioners took public comment from submitted items, and approved one resolution.

The first to comment, Deborah Dakota of Arenas Valley, said: "I have far more confidence in how the Board of Trustees handles the hospital than I do in the County commissioners. Hands off!"

Dr. Marie Weil, clinical psychologist, quoted the special meeting notice that said the meeting was closed to the public, but would address potential revocation of the powers authorized to the Board of Trustees, as well as the potential hiring of a hospital management company. She suggested that the decision on what to do with Gila Regional should not just involve the hospital administrators and the Board of Trustees, but also all staff members, current and former. She also asked for publication of Board of Trustee meeting minutes.

"Do we need to spend more money on hospital management?" she asked.

She referred to the statewide mandate, a few years back, when most mental health clinics in the state were abruptly closed and replaced with a management group from Arizona, which didn't stay long, leaving those needing mental health services without any providers.

She questioned the wisdom of contracting with a management company that will cost a lot of money to look at what has been done inefficiently in the past and then possibly leave, with the hospital in the same fix it's in now. "This community has plenty of staff health providers and residents with health experience. It doesn't make sense to do all the subcontracting out. The local talent is untapped. We need to ask: 'What are staff members happy about?' We have lots of examples of 'something is wrong,' but we need to look at what is working. We must learn how to balance business, finance, community collective identity, health and wellness, quality of reimbursement, and quality of life for staff and patients." She noted having staff make PPE (personal protective equipment), such as masks, embodies such values. Weil suggested breaking down the silos of health care in the county and working together.

Shellie Pouk suggested that if the hospital continued to provide services it might not be in the financial distress it is in. She noted that her husband had been in for a procedure and they learned there were no COVID-19 cases in the hospital. She suggested designating a separate wing for those with COVId-19. "Determine the need for testing and get on with hospital services."

Dr. Ron Dalton, Gila Regional chief medical officer and a 40-year health care professional, said: "I believe the commissioners are going down the wrong road. In Chief Financial Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer, Richard Stokes, you have an outstanding individual who has turned this hospital around in 10 short weeks. If you talk to staff, you will see what he has done professionally and motivationally. In my 40 years of health care experience, I can honestly say he is the CEO I've enjoyed working with the most. I would welcome the opportunity to speak to the commissioners before a huge mistake is made."

Glenn Griffin, as he has spoken to the commissioners several times, again spoke requesting that commissioners get rid of the Wildlife Services contract that is renewed each year. He also noted that the quarterly reporting that the commission last year requested of the agency "has been done, but is very vague without details."

Ann Lowe also spoke against Wildlife Service contract and the use of lethal methods of predator control "They should be using non-lethal methods."

John Maberry said the commissioners were "reliving Laurel and Hardy."

In the past the County Commission has considered selling the hospital. "Historically those sold don't have a high success rate and soon close. This notice purports that the Board of Trustees is not running the hospital right. They have made the decision to go to critical access, which should have been done years ago. It makes more financial sense. I have seen less than stellar reviews on the management company, HealthTechS3, that you proposed contracting with. I hope it works out for our hospital despite the commission's sloppy work.

Susan Wahle said she, as a long-time resident of the area, called what the commissioners were doing "a devious action in a time of crisis."

This author, offered comments, as a resident of the county and who has been pleased with her family's experience with Gila Regional hospital services. She gave some history of past attempts to sell the hospital, which were thwarted by public outcry. Also included was a previous management company that had overseen the hospital for a time until employee morale and decreased services brought the Board of Trustees to the decision to go on their own again. She noted the GRMC four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid over the past few years, which have not been achieved by larger hospitals in larger cities in the state. For a different version of her complete (and angry) comments visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/editorial/57539-time-to-fight-for-our-hospital-again

The John Wachholz, wildlife photographer, said he is a member of the Chiricahua Apache and has the name Walks with the Wild Ones, which he treasures. "As a photographer, I have learned a lot about coyotes. They mostly eat rodents. After years of observation, I wonder what is the true meaning of 'varmint.' The wolf and coyote were here before we were. I suggest non-lethal methods of controlling predators."

Michael Sauber said it was time to stop using taxpayer dollars for wildlife services. "Use the money for Gila Regional instead."

In a joint letter from Joannie Connors, Denise Smith and Teresa Manlow, representing the Great Old Broads of the Wilderness, said they frequently hike, camp and monitor the forest. "We ask Wildlife Services to change from lethal to non-lethal methods. Raptors can be killed by eating the wildlife poisoned with cyanide. Use guard dogs and range riders. These suggestions were made in 2018. The mandated reports are vague. It's time to go with safer, less toxic, non-lethal methods.

Athena Wolf said an environmental group has prohibited the use of M-44 cyanide bombs. "We are killing native species to protect a foreign species—cattle."

Cissy McAndrew said as a former hospital employee and volunteer, she is concerned about the legality of the commissioners temporarily taking over governance of the hospital. "I also wonder about the legality of the county hiring a management group, by not working through the Board of Trustees. I look forward to a full disclosure of the county decisions."

One item of business was approved to amend the 2019 polling place resolution for the 2020 primary election and presidential primary election for only Primary Election Day, June 2, 2020. The convenience centers this year have been combined and will be Bayard Community Center, Grant County Fair Grounds Exhibit Building, San Lorenzo Elementary School and the Grant County Administration Center. Absentee ballot applications are being sent to all registered members of the three major political parties, Democrat, Republican and Libertarian.

The commissioners went into executive session at a bit after 9:30 a.m. and came out after 3 p.m. The outcome of the closed session is reported at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/57652-breaking-news-grant-county-commission-comes-out-of-executive-session-makes-one-decision-050120