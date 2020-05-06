facebook-24x24

Update includes seven additional deaths related to COVID-19

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 153 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
18 new cases in Bernalillo County
1 new case in Catron County
8 new cases in Cibola County
3 new cases in Curry County
7 new cases in Doña Ana County
2 new cases in Lea County
63 new cases in McKinley County
1 new case in Otero County
1 new case in Roosevelt County
6 new cases in Sandoval County
38 new cases in San Juan County
1 new case in San Miguel County
2 new cases in Santa Fe County
2 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Wednesday also reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

Those cases are:
A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.
A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
A third male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
A fourth male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 169.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 4,291 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 981
Catron County: 2
Chaves County: 25
Cibola County: 82
Colfax County: 5
Curry County: 23
De Baca County: 1
Doña Ana County: 180
Eddy County: 13
Grant County: 15
Guadalupe County: 15
Harding County: 1
Lea County: 14
Lincoln County: 2
Los Alamos County: 6
Luna County: 7
McKinley County: 1,337
Otero County: 9
Quay County: 4
Rio Arriba County: 24
Roosevelt County: 11
Sandoval County: 432
San Juan County: 844
San Miguel County: 4
Santa Fe County: 110
Sierra County: 1
Socorro County: 48
Taos County: 20
Torrance County: 17
Union County: 3
Valencia County: 55

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 193 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 1,073 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living and acute care facilities:
Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab in Albuquerque
Aztec Health Care in Aztec
Beehive Homes in Farmington
Bonney Family Home in Gallup
Brio Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque
Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton
Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena in Albuquerque
Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe
Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
McKinley Care Center in Gallup
Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho​
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
Sundance Care Home in Gallup
Taos Living Center in Taos
Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi
Tungland Corporation in Farmington
Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque
The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
Wellbrook Rehabilitation Center in Farmington
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

