MLG Press Conference 050520 MLG press conference 050520 Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham emphasized the importance of continuing to do social distancing https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS_-1.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 Lujan Grisham expressed condolences to families of loved ones lost to COVID-19 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS-2.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 She said actions state residents take will determine if businesses open in mid-May https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS-3.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 She discussed incentive pay for early childhood care providers https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS-4.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 She gave credit to New Mexico National Guard for their efforts in responding to COVID-19 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS-5.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 Charts of total cases and prevalence in counties throughout the state. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS-6.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 Comparison graph of 7-day moving average red in northwest NM compared to rest of the state in green https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS-7.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 Based on rate of testing collection and cumulative growth rate https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS-8.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 Gating criteria for reopening the state https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS-9.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 Rate of spread over time https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS-10.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 Rate of spread by region https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS-11.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 Another graph of rate of spread by region https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_ss-12.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 Mean miles traveled in New Mexico is trending upward https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS-13.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 Tests per day 14-day rolling average https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS-14.jpg

MLG press conference 050520 Summary of where the state is today (050520) https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/MLG-presser-050520/MLG_SS-15.jpg

Scrase said the trend of cases is not on target for a May 15 opening.

By Mary Alice Murphy

In a press conference Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sported the mask that a teacher had made for her. But she took it off to speak more loudly. Social distancing was practiced with her, Department of Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase.

Lujan Grisham also said more than once that everyone should continue to practice social distancing, as "it is the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19. And wearing face coverings is critical, too. When I'm out, I'm seeing far too many New Mexicans not wearing masks. In a world without a vaccine, it's simply not safe. We have the ability to reduce disease, reduce deaths. Think about the power you have and the lives you will save. Social distancing is the only way. The actions you take will determine our course of action."

She mandated face coverings for all businesses effective May 6. Employees at all restaurants and at essential services greater than 50,000 square feet will be required to wear face coverings effective May 11. "For consumers, we recommend wearing face coverings."

Lujan Grisham said the data will "tell us whether enough people are social distancing and are following the CDC guidelines and whether it will be safe to move toward opening."

She said the state would offer incentive pay to early childhood professionals working in centers that remain open. The funding comes from a portion of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) allotment received by the state.

Lujan Grisham introduced New Mexico National Guard Adjutant Major General Kenneth Nava and reported the National Guard is serving in every community, offering food deliveries to seniors and children. Nava said he also manages the state emergency operations system.

Kunkel said the state has throughout the communities given more than 83,000 coronavirus tests. "We have the capacity to do 5,000 a day but haven't reached that goal yet. We are focusing on congregate sites. We have a calendar of testing. We have tested in our 268 assisted living facilities. Sixty-four of the sites have done surveillance test. We have tested 15 percent of the staff and 15 percent of the residents at these facilities. Seven of our long-term care facilities have more than 10 cases of COVID-19. In our Corrections initiative we will have tested 100 percent of the guard and staff and 25 percent of the inmates. Testing will occur on an inmate's way into the facility."

Lujan Grisham introduced Scrase, then said New Mexico was one of the pilot states. "We can test up to 7,500 a day, but we're still trying to reach 5,000 a day. We want to expand more, because the more we know, we can make decisions to slowly reopen."

Scrase reported McKinley County is seeing 12 times more cases than Bernalillo has. He noted in one of the slides that the peak had been reached, but it should have trended downward at the same rate as it did going up to the peak, but it's a problem that it has come down, but has plateaued. "If we open too early, we will see an increase in cases. We have to do contact tracing and we continue to do so, with new cases. Everything is driven by social distancing."

Although some of the regions are trending downward, "we saw an uptick in the metro areas. For three weeks in a row, the amount of travel is increasing. It's OK, if you're just going for a drive, but not if you are reacting with other people. The other day I had to go to the store for a part and only one in five people was wearing a mask. Wearing a face covering is to protect others, not yourself. Right now, we are not on target for a May 15 opening. We have to learn how to live in a time of COVID positive cases; we can't continue the way we are now."

Lujan Grisham, in her closing said: "It's critical that we all feel like it's a statewide effort, so we can prepare for a soft opening. We are not by data seeing consistent work by New Mexicans to protect themselves and others. You need to treat others the way you would if you were protecting them if you have COVID. Social distancing and face coverings are a practice that makes a monumental difference in the spread. We know that the vast majority of those we tested were asymptomatic. If you don't wear a mask, you take your symptoms into wherever you go. Wear masks; lead by example; we're in it together."

She answered several questions. A representative of the Associated Press asked if health care workers not working were making more on unemployment. Lujan Grisham said she would get the numbers to him but expected that it's likely true for a great number of the workers.

From the Santa Fe New Mexican came a question about the $2 billion budget shortfall. "Are you considering accessing the permanent funds?"

Lujan Grisham said she has been optimistic, because "we have been prudent with reserves and the different permanent funds. It will be the legislators who decide. I favor using the reserves and the land grant permanent fund in particular. We are aiming for mid-June for a special session."

A representative of KRQE asked about re-opening. "It's clear many New Mexicans are looking forward to re-opening. Are you ready to extend the order if it's not time?"

"I am prepared to extend it," Lujan Grisham said. "I take no pleasure in restricting access to small businesses and the freedom to move about in the community. I haven't held my grandchildren since February. When I ask when will I be able to hold my mother's hand, the answer is painful. I'm told not until there is a vaccine. I cannot allow the new normal to include more deaths."

To other questions, she noted that she worried about reopening too early. "We have a recovery plan and we want to make sure before we reopen, but we do have a plan if there is a surge." She noted that some areas might reopen less quickly.

She also said the state is working with the industries, such as the mining outbreak in Grant County. "We did an extraordinary job getting PPE (personal protective equipment) to them."

Lujan Grisham said she believes mandating the use of masks would be counterproductive. "We want people to use them willingly to save others."

Scrase noted that if 80 percent of New Mexicans were wearing face coverings, it would save 1,789 lives.

He also noted the state has a decontamination machine to make N95 masks reusable.

Lujan Grisham said the state is actively engaged in stopping fraud and price gouging. "Every day we have a revised strategy. I'm tough on expectations for state government, and I expect high standards for New Mexico. I don't want anyone to think we're not hopeful. Be hopeful, be mindful and we'll keep trending in the right direction."