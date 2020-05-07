Cybil Green, Freeport-McMoRan Supervisor-Health and Safety, finalizes an address before the shipments go out.Freeport-McMoRan's donations include these locations in New Mexico: Gila Regional Medical Center and Silver Health Care, both in Silver City, Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara, and Hidalgo Medical Services in Lordsburg.

Phoenix, AZ (May 7, 2020) – From folding tables to face shields and goggles to tents, much needed supplies have been donated to Freeport-McMoRan's community partners in support of the relief effort surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Building on years of partnering with communities, the company is using the strength of its global supply chain to acquire, purchase, donate and deliver much needed medical supplies and more to COVID-19 relief efforts as part of its community outreach efforts.

"The safety of our employees and our communities are of the utmost importance to us. We are pleased to help address our community's most urgent needs and will work in collaboration with all our partners to address the longer-term recovery," said Tracy Bame, Director-Social Responsibility and Community Development.

In the recent weeks, supplies were separated and trucks loaded with thousands of items destined for hospitals, health clinics and organizations in three states and six tribal nations.

Donations sent throughout North America include personal protective equipment such as unvented goggles and clear face shields.

Many of the items donated also point to the preparation hospitals are making to accommodate an anticipated influx of patients by modifying existing facilities. These included 46 tents with side panels, Tyvek material to make more tents and side panels, heavy duty tape, folding tables, wire racks and ice chests.

"This is a way we can leverage one of our strengths to benefit healthcare providers in our communities, locating supplies they were really struggling to acquire," said Danny Hughes, Vice President-Supply Chain. "I'm really proud of our Global Supply Chain. Once we mobilized the teams, it was inspiring to see how everybody jumped in, helped secure and distribute these much needed items."

Recipients in North America

Arizona

• Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center, Globe

• Copper Queen Community Hospital, Bisbee

• Desert Senita Community Health Center, Ajo

• Green Valley Fire District, Green Valley

• Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, Safford

• Northwest Medical Center, Tucson

• Sahuarita Police Department, Sahuarita

• Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, Green Valley

• United Community Health Center, Green Valley

Iowa

• Keokuk Hospital, Keokuk

• Fort Madison Community Hospital, Fort Madison

New Mexico

• Fort Bayard Medical Center, Santa Clara

• Gila Regional Medical Center, Silver City

• Hidalgo Medical Services, Lordsburg

• Silver Health Care, Silver City

Tribal Nations in Arizona

• San Carlos Apache Tribe

• Hualapai Tribe

• Navajo Nation

• Tohono O'odham Nation

• White Mountain Apache Tribe

• Yavapai Apache Tribe