Photos from screenshots taken by Mary Alice Murphy
The first group to perform live and virtually for Give Grandly 2020 was the Mountain Horse Singers, a group of Chiricahua Apache Drummers and singers
Next to perform were the Larks, Maria Casler and Friends, singing acapella
Bayou Seco, Jeanie McLerie and Ken Keppeler.
Angelica Padilla, singing mariachi music, performed for the fourth year for the fundraiser
Amos Torres, singer-songwriter, performed last
Because of continuing restrictions on large group gatherings, Give Grandly 2020 was primarily a virtual event. A few tables set up near the Farmer's Market, and performers sang and played instruments inside live and streaming.
Preliminary figures for the day of giving to local non-profits, showed receipts of $182,281 in donations to 51 non-profit organizations. Donations may continue to be sent to groups through the Givegrandly.org website until May 19, 2020.