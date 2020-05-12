By Hallie Richwine

The Silver City Daily Press and Independent hosted a virtual forum between the Democratic candidates for Grant County Treasurer on April 30, 2020. Publisher Nick Seibel acted as moderator.

Gilbert Guadiana was the first to give his opening statement. Guadiana graduated from Western New Mexico University and furthered his education at Harvard where he received his Masters degree in Public Administration. He held numerous State and County positions in California, where he was exposed to learning laws and reading regulations. He is currently on the Cobre School District Board where he acts as an advocate for his constituents. "I will be a strong advocate for the community and the County," Guadiana said.

Patrick Cohn followed. Cohn also graduated from WNMU and then attended their School of Banking. Cohn has seventeen years of banking experience, and as a lender has worked with both the treasurer's office and the assessor's office. Cohn is also active with the Silver Consolidated Schools Board of Directors, El Refugio, and LULAC.

Seibel explained that questions will come both from the audience and the Silver City Daily Press reporter Geoffrey Plant.

The first question came from the audience, asking what the candidates would like to change about the Treasurer's office.

"The only thing that I've noticed needs changing - at County Commission meetings I've noticed that there is no real investment policy," Cohn said. "I'd like to look for the policy and revisit that."

"I would like to look at the taxes and what happens when they go delinquent," Guadiana said. He wants to look at whether or not the Treasurer can forgive penalties, which would require a review of the code. "I'd like to see if waiving fees is possible, and if it could be done it would need to be universal or by criteria, and not discretionary."

Plant asked a question on behalf of the SCDP. "I'd like to hear about if more, if anything, can be done to expand deadlines for tax payments and lifting payments or late fees."

"The timeframe for taxes is set in the code and is inflexible. There's a 1% penalty if you're delinquent, then after that there's a 1% delinquency fee for every month," Guadiana said. "But there's no code that prohibits or allows waiving fees." Guadiana said there is grey area there and he would like to establish uniformity to avoid any perception of impropriety when funds go uncollected.

"After the COVD-19 pandemic the state will likely implement some type of code within the state regulation," Cohn said. He believes that while the pandemic caught everyone by surprise, it will be leverage for extending the collection of taxes.

A question came from the audience, "What does family mean to you personally and do you have the support if you are elected?"

"Family is the most important thing to me," Guadiana said.

Cohn said the same thing. "My wife is my number one supporter," he added. "I wouldn't trade this experience for the world." He said his kids are excited about him running for office and he enjoys being a role model for them. "I'm the first person in my family seeking a position in politics so my family is excited."

Seibel pointed out that both candidates are on school boards and asked how that experience could help in the role of Treasurer.

Cohn said when he first joined the Silver Consolidated Schools Board of Education he didn't know what he was getting himself into. "Now I love it," he said, "One thing that interested me was the financials. I always heard about the budget and the audits, and being on the finance committee has been interesting." Cohn has appreciated learning about the rules and regulations as well as how the funds are disbursed throughout the whole district.

Guadiana said he returned to the Cobre Schools Board of Education when his children were in school and he heard the school system was having trouble. "I was curious about the success of the schools. When I ran I was excited to be an agent of change," he said.

"Can you explain to us what a treasurer does and what NM statutes play a role in the day to day, like how payments are collected?" Plant asked.

Guadiana said the legislation of the state sets the regulations. "There's little discretion to the Treasurer but they prescribe the duties and the rules set the penalties," Guadiana said. "Basically any department that collects fees for the County, they need to pay the Treasurer who then records that collection."

"The Treasurer is the custodian of County funds and serves the county," Cohn said. "They work with all the offices to get funds from the other departments from the County. They comply with laws and regulations, and they input the funds coming in and going out."

Seibel asked the next question. "One big headline was the special meeting about the County taking over Gila Regional Medical Center. What is the most fiscally responsible path forward?

"Basically I would look at the receivables and billing coming into the County office," Cohn said. His plan would be to get capital up by collecting outstanding bills.

Guadiana said pursuing the critical access standing would provide the facility with the opportunity to get a higher rate of payment for procedures. The downside would be that success should not be based on how many surgeries or tests are completed, but focus on preventative health.

Seibel asked another question from the audience. "In the Treasurer's office, there is a lot of work that is done. Have you selected a Deputy Treasurer, and if not, what is the process you would use?"

Guadiana said he intends to post the position and it will be his job to bring the best candidate to the County.

"I have focused more on my campaign than finding a deputy," Cohn said.

"Can you both talk a little more about what role the Treasurer plays in investing County funds," Plant asked. "What strategy would you take with the County's investments?"

Guadiana said he would look at recommendations for investments. "It's not unilateral for the Treasurer to take over and command."

"I would enhance my relationship with the County Commission. It's my vision to focus on developing and implementing investments and policies to look at growth," Cohn said.

Seibel asked if the candidates would be in support of selling the hospital.

"I would support it, only as a last effort, if there is no other option," Guadiana said, "It would be a disservice to privatize it."

"I'd like to keep everything community based and local within Grant County," Cohn said. He added that he wants to see a plan made that would equip the hospital with more cash on hand.

The next question was how the Treasurer's office can work with folks affected by the pandemic.

Cohn said he would look at amortizing tax payments so people aren't surprised by their payments. He would also contact legislators to see if it was possible for additional help.

"As I mentioned earlier the discretion for waiving penalties and anything else related to delinquent taxes, there is no permission as well as no prohibition for the Treasurer to do so," Guadiana said. He reiterated that any help would need to be universally applied and not discretionary.

Seibel asked a follow-up question from the audience. "Right now the County doesn't have a role in collection when it comes to hospital beds. If the County takes over, the Treasurer would play a role in collecting debts. How would you approach that and is there a role?"

"It depends on the model that is put forward in the very near future. Would it be (owned by) a corporation or would it be the County?" Guadiana said, "It also depends on if the County Commission says there should be oversight." Guadiana believes if the hospital is managed by the County then the treasurer would have a role as required by statute.

Cohn said once again that he would look back at what is owed and try to collect on past debts.

Plant asked what the Treasurer would do to increase revenue.

"That's when I would start looking at federal assistance," Cohn said. "If you aren't able to get the revenue from collecting on delinquent taxes, I do feel you have to look into getting some assistance federally so you don't go under."

"The Treasurer's office can't develop any new revenue streams," Guadiana said. "That said, it is important for the Treasurer's office to monitor the revenue stream to help forecast. Certainly we have the resources here, and the opportunity, to expand residential areas."

The audience asked what the candidate's current jobs are and how long they have been there.

"I've been retired since February of last year, and i'm enjoying the heck out of it," Guadiana said. He added that retirement gives him time to contemplate other opportunities, like the professionalism of the Treasurer's office.

"I currently work for a local community bank, the 1st New Mexico Bank of Silver City, where I've been for five years," Cohn said. "I started my career with Ambank which is also a community based bank in Silver City."

The audience asked if there was a way for folks that are delinquent to find out if their property is listed for sale, particularly if they miss their delinquency notices.

Cohn said in his experience the property would be posted in the newspaper, but he said he's not sure how someone would be contacted if they had already not gotten notices.

Guadiana said there are people that provide those kinds of services and there is a list of advocacy groups readily available. "I would partner with the community to provide help for seniors."

Seibel then asked the SCDP "time machine" question, wherein the candidate imagines they are four years in the future and looking back at their term. "What one thing, what one accomplishment are you most proud of?" Seibel asked.

Guadiana said he thinks the Treasurer's office already has excellent customer service. "I'd like to step it up and maybe collaborate better with the Assessor's office or County Commission to make sure the policies are there to address the needs of the community."

Cohn said as a County a successful investment plan would have been developed.

In closing statements, Guadiana spoke first. After thanking SCDP for the forum, he said going into public office is a great challenge. "I think the education and exposure I have make me the most qualified. Seeing things implemented here that has been mirrored in other places gives me that viewpoint." Guadiana believes in total quality management, with an emphasis on quality. He is available by phone at 575-537-3582 and via email at gilbertguadiana@me.com.

"I'm honored to say I'm the youngest candidate running in Grant County," Cohn said. His seventeen years of banking experience will help him make the Treasurer's office ideal. He is available by phone at 575-956-7900 and via email at patrickcohn4treasurer@gmail.com.