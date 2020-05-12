By Roger Lanse
Silver City Police Department officers arrived at the intersection of Bullard Street and Broadway, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at about 11 p.m., and observed a red 1999 Mercury 4dr car parked along Bullard Street. Officers had been dispatched to the area in reference to an injuring/tampering with a motor vehicle complaint and had been advised that approximately eight males were jumping on the vehicle and breaking the windows.
Upon arrival, according to a police report, officers also witnessed several young males entering the apartment entrance above 109 N. Bullard Street. A short time later, the report stated, a male exited the apartment and quickly tried to re-enter when he saw the officers, but officers were able to detain him. When asked for his name, the male responded, "None of your business."
Officers were able to determine his name from information in his wallet to be Tyler Ybarra, 21, with a Racetrack Road address.
The report said that all the windows to the vehicle were broken and the roof, side panels, and hood were all dented and bearing shoeprints much like the soles of the shoes Ybarra was wearing. When asked why he was jumping on the vehicle, according to the report, Ybarra did not respond.
The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority informed the officers that the registered owner of the vehicle was Jared Holden, who had active warrants out for his arrest. GCRDA also advised that the vehicle's registration was expired, and insurance status was suspended.
Ybarra was released on a non-traffic citation to appear for concealing identity. The vehicle was towed.