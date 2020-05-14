Silver City, NM – During a virtual meeting Wednesday morning, the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents approved a fiscal year 2020-2021 budget to present to the New Mexico Higher Education Department by the Friday deadline but expects it will be necessary to change the budget once the legislature meets in special session to determine the overall state finances.

WNMU President Dr. Joseph Shepard announced that WNMU will move spring commencement to a virtual live ceremony on Friday, May 29. "We're going to Zoom all 300 plus participants," Dr. Shepard said. "We're giving all the graduates $40 to buy a mortarboard or make their own."

Dr. Shepard also reported that the university is making plans for the return of employees and students this fall or when the state's stay at home recommendations are lifted. "I suspect we'll have to manage our class sizes. I expect the faculty might continue a hybrid method. We're sensitive to maximizing the health and minimizing the risk of our faculty, staff, students and community as well," he said.

Regent Dr. Mary Hotvedt said she and student regent Tim Stillman reviewed the proposed budget with Vice President Kelley Riddle and sanctioned it, understanding this version is temporary.

"We have to approve a budget based on the numbers we know of," Dr. Shepard said. "Taken into account in this particular budget was a decrease of about 5%. The university expects a 5% decrease in fall enrollment as of now."

Vice President of Academic Affairs/Provost Dr. Jack Crocker presented faculty for promotion and tenure — asking that six be promoted from assistant professor to associate professor, four move from associate professor to professor, and one receive tenure. Presenting the list of faculty members who underwent post-tenure review, Dr. Crocker suggested the six continue with tenured status. Regents approved the recommendations.

The board approved the addition of two programs: a Master of Arts in History and the state's only Master of Arts in Early Childhood Education: Trauma-Informed Practices. Regents also approved changes to the faculty and student handbooks as well as the staff senate constitution.

The board elected Jerry Walz as Chair, Dr. Hotvedt as Vice Chair and Stillman as Secretary/Treasurer. Walz announced he would serve on the board only through the end of the year. "I promise I'm going to do my very best in the next seven months. I'm going to go all out," he said.

For more than 125 years, Western New Mexico University has served the people in its region as a comprehensive, rural, public body. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution and the state's only public Applied Liberal Arts and Sciences university, WNMU is committed to developing cross-cultural opportunities that encourage people to explore new experiences. The WNMU student body represents every segment of southwest New Mexico's diverse population.