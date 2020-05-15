Tijeras, N.M.-- Today, Representative Gregg Schmedes (R-Tijeras) sent a letter to NM Attorney General Hector Balderas requesting an investigation into the eviction of senior residents with disabilities of Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque. An investigative report by an Albuquerque television station recently highlighted the eviction of residents of that facility as being orchestrated by the New Mexico Department of Health, under the direction of the Governor.
"Evicting seniors and New Mexicans with disabilities is indefensible, especially in a time of crisis," said Representative Gregg Schmedes (R-Tijeras). "The state should be protecting our seniors, not enabling the violation of the rights of the elderly and the disabled. There is no question in my mind that the rights of these vulnerable citizens were violated, and that the state of New Mexico was complicit in that violation. I demand that immediate action be taken to remedy this injustice."The PDF of his letter is attached below the clarifications.
For clarification, the evictions from Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center were reported on by multiple ABQ television stations beginning on April 10. Links/dates below:
